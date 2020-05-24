When Kim Mulkey-Robertson was offered the Louisiana Tech women’s basketball head coaching job, everyone figured it was a no-brainer.
She would continue to build the nationally prominent program started by Sonja Hogg and maintained by Leon Barmore. She would keep raising her family in Ruston, where she has lived since she was an undergraduate 20 years ago.
But Mulkey-Robertson stunned the coaching world when she became Baylor’s head coach Tuesday. The decision was painful, but she felt Baylor provided her the best opportunity to build her own coaching career.
“One of the most-asked questions will be why I would leave one of the most successful programs in the country,” said Mulkey-Robertson, who agreed to a five-year contract worth a reported $200,000 annually. “But it was very important to go where I felt my career could develop. We’ve been in 13 Final Fours at Louisiana Tech. It’s hard to keep that going. No matter what I did at Louisiana Tech, I would still be in Leon Barmore’s shadow.”
Barmore, who announced his retirement last month, cast a huge shadow at Louisiana Tech. In 18 seasons, he compiled a 522-77 record with nine trips to the Final Four and a national championship in 1988.
Barmore took over a program started in 1974 by Hogg, who led the Lady Techsters to six Final Four appearances and two national titles before resigning in 1985. Mulkey-Robertson played a big part in Hogg’s success as the Lady Techsters’ point guard from 1980-84.
For the last 15 years, Mulkey-Robertson has been one of the most highly regarded assistants in the country. She’s turned down head coaching job offers at Texas A&M, Missouri and South Carolina.
But after interviewing with Baylor president Robert Sloan and athletic director Tom Stanton last week, Mulkey-Robertson felt the timing was right to make a change. Ironically, she’s replacing the coach who recruited her to Louisiana Tech in 1980. Hogg announced her retirement on February 21 before finishing her sixth season at Baylor.
Baylor made two WNIT appearances under Hogg in the last three years but has never reached the NCAA Tournament. Mulkey-Robertson will take over a team that finished 7-20 overall and last in the Big 12.
“I wanted to go where I had the administrative support to accomplish my goals,” said Mulkey-Robertson, 37. “When I met with Dr. Sloan and Tom Stanton, I left here feeling that those were two guys who had a vision for a university I wanted to be a part of and for women’s basketball. This university has such great resources. As Tom said, this is a rocket waiting to take off. I think Baylor is starving for the next level.”
Mulkey-Robertson said that her family’s security was also an important factor in the move. She was joined at Tuesday’s press conference at Floyd Casey Stadium by her husband, Randy, and her two children, Makenzie and Kramer.
“I wanted to go someplace where my family could have security,” Mulkey-Robertson said. “You just don’t up and leave a place that you’ve developed roots for 20 years unless there’s something special to leave for.”
Mulkey-Robertson said that the fact that Louisiana Tech offered her a four-year contract instead of a five-year deal also played a part in her decision. She was reportedly offered a $105,000 base salary at Louisiana Tech in addition to potentially lucrative summer basketball camp revenue.
Coaches around the Big 12 were surprised that Mulkey-Robertson turned down Louisiana Tech. They were equally impressed that Baylor could land such a highly-regarded coach after she had turned down so many other schools.
“When people see that, they’re just going to say, ‘Wow,’ “ said Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly. “They’re probably going to have to read it twice.
“Kim has more respect in the coaching community than a lot of outstanding head coaches,” Fennelly said. “Everybody knows what she’s done at Louisiana Tech. She’s a highly-respected recruiter and coach who was also a great player. I think my job just got a lot tougher.”
The Baylor players said they got a great first impression of Mulkey-Robertson during a team meeting before Tuesday’s press conference. They expect her to be a disciplinarian who will push them hard in practice.
“I’m so excited and I think I’m speaking for the whole team,” said sophomore point guard Nicole Collins. “I think she’ll definitely be a hands-on coach. She’s going to make us successful through a lot of hard work.”
“When you hear her talk for a few minutes, you can just feel the charisma and excitement flowing from her,” said freshman guard Stasha Richards. “I think she’s going to be a great coach for us.”
Two potential assistant coaches attended the press conference with Mulkey-Robertson — Louisiana Tech assistant to the athletic director Jennifer Roberts and Ruston insurance agent Johnny Derrick. Mulkey-Robertson said she will also try to find a chief recruiter.
