NEW ORLEANS, La. – Sam Boyd’s Baylor Bears, sublime in the greatest test in history, opened a glorious new year with a 60-minute thunderclap of furious football here Tuesday, smashing down hitherto invincible Tennessee, 13-7, before 82,000 amazed fans in the 23rd annual Sugar Bowl Classic.
Already it is a glorious new year, and after this overwhelming display of “desire” football, who is to say that a glorious new football era has not dawned for the long downtrodden Bears as well?
In blasting out their first major bowl victory, the Bears tore the heart from Bowden Wyatt’s vaunted Volunteers. They took all that power-conscious Tennessee could dish out, then threw the book at them.
They flattened them – they did it convincingly and they did it the hard way by coming from behind in the fateful fourth quarter when the scoreboard flashed a 6-7 count against them.
Then with all the chips on the table, when the teams were peering into each other’s hearts in a severe test of courage and dedication, it was unbeaten Tennessee, the nation’s No. 2 team, that went down in unconditional surrender.
The final quarter started with the Bears marching into Volunteer country. They ripped to the Tennessee 25, but a penalty hurled them back 15 yards. Del Shofner had to punt. He got off a low boomer that carried to All-American Johnny Majors down on the Tennessee 5.
Majors snared the ball, tucked it away, and whipped out to the 15. There he was hit. No, he wasn’t hit; he was pulverized. Bobby Jack Oliver, Dave Lunceford and Clyde Letbetter smeared him … and the ball bounced free.
Reuben Saage fell on it for Baylor.
From there, in six quick plays, the Bruins drove for the decisive touchdown, with sophomore quarterback Bobby Humphrey sneaking across the goal line from the 1-foot line.
Don Berry kicked goal. Baylor’s delighted partisans let out a mighty roar and then braced themselves for Tennessee’s worst.
It was not long in coming. And it also was not long in fizzling out. The enemy got as far as the Baylor 32. Then as an aroused wrecking machine named Clyde Letbetter put on a superhuman show, the Bears proved to each and every one of these breathless guests exactly who was going to be boss on this day of days.
They put the Volunteers into steady retreat, took away the ball, and then deliberately dallied away the final seconds as their wildly jubilant followers chorused out a crashing roar of victory.
Don’t let that fumble recovery mislead you. It was the big play, but it was a break the Bears made for themselves, just as they performed most of the other deeds of valor on this overcast, sometimes rainy afternoon.
The Bears richly deserved to win.
They scored first, booming 80 yards in eight plays for six points and picking up the final 12 on a pass from Bobby Jones to Jerry Marcontell. Del Shofner, voted the game’s most outstanding player, set the touchdown up with a brilliant 54-yard run to the Tennessee 26.
In addition, in that first half, they bulled to the Tennessee 4 and missed a field goal, then drove to the Volunteer 39 and later to the 34.
And in that first 30 minutes, they refused to permit the Vols inside their 30.
After surviving a Tennessee flurry in the third quarter, which produced the one touchdown and then came back with a drive to the Baylor 32, the Bears monopolized all the rest of the action. They even gave their followers mass heart attacks late in the game by trying a futile fourth-down play on the Vols’ 48. The try, sneaked by Carroll Overton, failed to gain the necessary 12 inches, and the Bears had to give up the ball. Fortunately, Letbetter saved the day.
In the final quarter, they ran 22 plays to Tennessee’s desperate 14, intercepted two passes, and left Wyatt’s forces a dead-tired, defeated foe.
All in all, the Bears rolled back that famed Tennessee line for 275 yards while giving up only 146. They had a 13-10 advantage on first downs, the edge in passing, and decisive superiority in pass interceptions (four to zero) and fumbles recovered (one to zero).
You could say the Bruins beat the Vols at their own game. They got the fumble that won the game, and those four pass interceptions made significant victory contributions.
Del Shofner made the biggest of those interceptions – a remarkable grab in the end zone – taking the ball away from Tennessee’s All-American end Buddy Cruze to wipe out a late first-half threat.
Shofner also tackled like a demon and paced all ball carriers with 88 yards in 14 carries in winning the most outstanding player award.
Even so, Del had terrific competition. In those final minutes, when the Vols had to be stopped or else, it was a raging Letbetter who put a tip of steel into that good old Baylor line.
Crashing from his middle guard position, he rushed the Volunteer passers unmercifully, threw them off balance, hounded them and plagued them and made them throw into Baylor hands.
In Tennessee’s last big bid, when the Vols had marched to the Baylor 32 and marked up a first down, Letbetter played the decisive role. First he tossed Johnny Majors’s substitute, Bobby Gordan, for a 5-yard loss. Then on third down, he broke through and mauled a Tennessee blocker and blasted at Gordan. Paul Dickson came in to seal the tackle on the Tennessee 47, and that, for all practical purposes, won the ball game and sent Baylor’s roaring thousands waltzing in triumph back to Bourbon Street, walking all the way over the bodies of the dazed Tennesseans who still can’t believe what unfolded in front of their eyes.
Long list of heroes
In addition to Shofner and Letbetter, the Bruins also got sparkling play from Bill Glass, Bobby Jack Oliver, Dugan Pearce, Bobby Peters, Reuben Saage, Bobby Jones and Lee Harrington. And that list is just a starter. They were all magnificent in a tremendous team effort.
Peters, who started the Bears off on the right foot by returning the opening kickoff all the way to the Tennessee 45, gained 60 yards in eight tries for the afternoon to rank next to Shofner. Reuben Saage had 39, and Junior Beall had 18.
Majors, a dangerous operative indeed for the Vols, had 51 yards on 15 carries, and his fullback, Tommy Bronson, had 56 on 8. Gordan had 40 on 9.
Majors could complete only one of his tosses in seven tries, however, and had two of them intercepted, as the Bears showed they had no respect for reputations. And his fumble ultimately beat them.
In the line, Tennessee’s John Gordy, Bubba Howe, Roger Urbano and Bill Johnson were outstanding. But the main heroes, without question, wore green and gold on this brilliant day for Baylor.
Here’s how the Bears went about accomplishing their cherished upset: Tennessee won the toss and elected to defend the south goal, from where a fairly steady breeze was blowing. The Bears decided to receive.
Burklow pumped the kickoff to Peters, and Bobby, running behind fine interference, bounded up the middle to about the 35, then cut to the right sideline and ran to the Tennessee 45 before Majors cut him down. It was a 51-yard run and put the stands in an uproar.
Shofner and Dupre gouged out a first down to the 34, then Jones went back to pass and instead ran 9 yards to the 25. That was a signal for Peters, riding behind Charley Horton’s great block, to dash all the way to the Tennessee 9 before Majors made another touchdown-saving tackle.
Now the Volunteers toughened. Shofner could get only a yard at left tackle. Peters churned to the 5. Bobby Jones tried to sneak and was hammered down at the 4. Then the Bears deliberated over their play, time ran out on them, and they were penalized 5 yards for delaying the game. So from the 9-yard line, Don Berry tried a field goal, and it sailed wide to the left.
Vols employ quick kickTennessee took over on its 20, ran one play, and Majors quick-kicked. The ball took a reverse bounce, and the Bears got the ball on their 40.
The Vols stopped Boyd’s fired-up forces this time, and Shofner punted to Majors at the 13. The Volunteer ace returned to the 31, and from there, Wyatt’s men worked up their first threat. Majors got one first down at the 44, then Bronson broke away on a fullback trap play and romped to the Baylor 34. Junior Beall stopped all that mischief making, however, by intercepting a wobbly Majors pass, and the Bears took over on their 21.
By now, black clouds were overhead and rain seemed inevitable. The Bears came ripping back, rolling for two first downs behind the running of Saage, Beall and Buddy Humphrey. Then Saage broke away on an 11-yarder to the Tennessee 40, and the Bears appeared on their way once more.
The drive bogged down, however: a pass failed at the Vol 10, and Shofner kicked over the goal, just missing coffin corner.
Traylor at the helm
Tennessee drove for one first down but then had to kick, and the Bears started anew on their own 32. This time Doyle Traylor took over the controls and on the first play sent Bobby Peters scampering away on a 30-yard burst to the Tennessee 38. Three jabs gained only 4 yards, however, and on fourth down, a Traylor pass to Shofner was in Del’s arms and then out again.
Tennessee, resorting to the quick kick again, booted the ball over the goal, and the Bears took over this time on their 20. On the first play, Shofner got free around right end and ran 54 yards to the Tennessee 26.
That was the big one because it ignited the Bruins into a payoff drive this time. With Bob Jones at the wheel, the Bears flashed behind Hickman for one first down to the 14. Then Hickman gouged to the 12. The next two passes failed, and it appeared still another good chance was going to fade away. But on the big fourth down, Jones took his time and hit Marcontell on the 5, and Jerry whipped into the end zone.
Don Berry’s kick was wide. The score came with 8:31 left in the second quarter.
As Glass boomed his kickoff into the Tennessee end zone, rain started peppering down. The Vols put the ball in play on their own 20 and drove for a first down on a 15-yard run by Gordan to the 35. The Bears tightened and forced a punt, however, and set up camp on their own 31. Four plays later, Shofner punted to Tennessee’s 35.
Shofner makes save
From that point, the Vols launched a bruising drive, flashing to the Baylor 35 in three plays. Another gained to the 30. Then Gordan faded, faked a run, and aimed a bullet into the end zone. Buddy Cruze was waiting … but so was Shofner, and Del came down with the saving grab as the final first-half seconds ticked away.
It was a half that belonged entirely to Baylor.
The game took on a different tone in the third period. Peters fumbled the kickoff and was downed on the 13, and Baylor did not get out of the hole until Tennessee had scored.
The Vols got the ball on their 46 but moved immediately to the Baylor 39 on a roughness penalty. Majors got this touchdown in 10 plays, although he had to overcome one 15-yard penalty on the way. Most of the yardage came on drives inside the Baylor ends.
Even so, the Bears died hard – tremendously hard. The Vols had set up a first down on the 3. Bronson tried for a touchdown and was knocked down at the 2. Majors tried at right tackle, and Saage and Shofner flattened him at the 2. Then, running the other way, Johnny managed to pull away from Harrington at the 5 and squirmed into the end zone. Harrington was left holding a handful of Johnny’s tear-away jersey.
Sam Burklow kicked the big extra point with 7:06 left to go in the third period, and Tennessee’s massed thousands immediately began setting up a clamor for a rout.
For a moment it appeared they might get one.
The Bears received and had to punt, and Tennessee got the ball on the Baylor 42. A score at this point might have won the game.
The Bears were having none of that, however.
They stopped Bronson at the 38, then knocked down a long Majors pass at the 5. An offsides penalty moved Tennessee back to the 43. Now came a rough play, with Majors fading to throw and being swarmed by the Bears. In all the savage wrestling, blows were exchanged on both sides, and Larry Hickman was banished from the game. Both sides were ruled guilty of violations, and no penalties were stepped off. Tennessee’s Bruce Brunham was carried off the field as the crowd booed.
When order was restored, Tennessee punted into the Bruins’ end zone, and from that point on, it was Baylor’s show.
The Bears, working Humphrey’s smooth calls, carved out three first downs to the Tennessee 34 as Dupre, Beall, Fisher and Buddy himself contributed to the big gains.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Saage ripped through for 15 yards to the 34. Now a penalty stalled the machinery, and when Traylor was swarmed under at the 48, the Bears had to punt.
And that was the big one.
The rest you know: How Letbetter, Oliver and Lunceford came tearing down to chill Majors and made him fumble; how Saage made the big recovery; and how the Bears then scored in six plays, with Humphrey taking it over and Berry getting the extra point. And then how Letbetter smeared the enemy with his relentless rushes and how Bob Jones and Beall came up with two interceptions in the final moments to make this most precious of all Baylor victories complete.
The victory was Baylor’s first major bowl decision after defeats in the Orange and Gator. And it kept clean the record of Southwest Conference representatives in this rich and colorful bowl. Five times the conference’s team has come marching into the bowl, and five times it has gone away victorious.
But always the Southwest team was given the edge. This time, the Bears were given little chance by the experts. And none at all by scornful Tennesseans. Thus this becomes the brightest page of them all.
Particularly so for Baylor, because those Bears finally won that “big one” that has so frequently eluded them in the past.
