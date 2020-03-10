Basketball is a game of runs.
Often during the flow of a contest, one team will score 10 straight points or more and change the complexion of the battle. The same happens with individuals. A sharp-shooting guard or dominant post can get hot and dictate the action to the other nine players on the floor.
But the truly influential player is the one who controls the game whether or not her shots are falling at any given moment. That’s Baylor senior forward Lauren Cox.
Certainly there have been times this season when Cox has filled up the stat sheet. In her senior day game against Texas, she scored 17 points with 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. In a crucial conference win over TCU in mid-February at the Ferrell Center, Cox scored 16 points with 10 rebounds, six assists and five blocks.
But there are also games, like the Lady Bears road trip to Kansas State this season, when she can score just six points and still help Baylor scratch and claw for a victory.
“Quit looking at Lauren Cox’s stats,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said following the senior’s performance against Texas last week. “She’s not going to be a kid that gives you 30 and 15 every night, but if you look at what she gives everyone on her team, it’s the equivalent to the same thing. She’s a winner, she’s smart, she has a basketball IQ that’s off the charts and she’s cut a lot of these nets down in her career at Baylor.”
As she heads into her final postseason run at Baylor, Cox has earned the Tribune-Herald All-Big 12 Player of the Year award. It follows in the wake of her garnering the same honor from the Big 12 coaches’ vote earlier this week.
The 6-foot-4 Cox averaged 12.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.7 blocks in the regular season in leading Baylor to the Big 12 regular season championship. Other players in the league put up higher numbers in one or more categories, but no one had the impact Cox had every time the ball was tipped.
“There’s no question,” Texas coach Karen Aston said. “Just her understanding of what the expectations are and then her facilitating ability, decision-making in the high post and her shot-blocking ability — she’s a pretty big difference.”
Cox’s closest competition for Big 12 Player of the Year came from her own teammates, including forward NaLyssa Smith and guard DiDi Richards. Other players in the conference, like Texas Tech’s Brittany Brewer and Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, posted quality numbers but didn’t lead their teams to enough wins to compare to the Lady Bears.
Coach of the Year: Kim Mulkey, Baylor
It’s difficult to keep career achievements from influencing yearly awards.
This season, Mulkey reached 600 career victories, becoming the fastest men’s or women’s Division I coach to do so. She also captured her 11th Big 12 championship at the head of the Lady Bears program and is a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
But Mulkey is the Big 12 Coach of the Year based solely on the strength of the job she did with the Lady Bears this season. Baylor replaced All-American Kalani Brown and NCAA Tournament championship game hero Chloe Jackson, and yet the Lady Bears have similar momentum heading into the postseason as they did in 2019.
Mulkey crafted a squad that accentuates the abilities of sleeker, quicker post players in Smith and Queen Egbo, and a 3-point-shooting point guard in graduate transfer Te’a Cooper. The result is a team that thrives in transition and ranks eighth in the nation in scoring offense (81.9 points per game) without compromising its tough-minded nature on defense.
For that, Mulkey is once again the Trib’s Big 12 Coach of the Year.
Newcomer of the Year: Te’a Cooper, Baylor
Cooper followed in the footsteps of her close friend, Chloe Jackson, in choosing to transfer to the Lady Bears for her final year of college basketball eligibility.
And in much the same way that Jackson carved out a starring role on a national champion Lady Bears team, Cooper has made a dramatic impact this season. Now, like Jackson was a year ago, Cooper is the Trib’s Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.
Cooper moved from one prominent women’s basketball program to another when she transferred from South Carolina to Baylor last summer. She gave the reason that she wanted to shift to point guard, which could help her pro prospects after this season.
It seems like the move worked well as Cooper has shown the ability to run the half court offense while still getting up the floor, leading the fast break and she has retained her marksmanship from beyond the arc.
Cooper is Baylor’s second-leading scorer at 13.6 points per game. She’s also shown the ability to absolutely fill up the hoop like she did with 32 and 27 points in back-to-back games against Oklahoma and Connecticut in early January.
By fitting in and still standing out, Cooper has separated herself as the clear choice for Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.
Defensive Player of the Year: DiDi Richards, Baylor
There are certain statistical ways to measure defensive prowess.
Certainly blocks and steals qualify as hard data and there are plenty of players in the Big 12 who excel in those categories, like Texas Tech’s Brewer, Oklahoma State’s Natasha Mack and Baylor’s Cox.
But, much like a lock-down cornerback on a football team, sometimes a player’s effectiveness on defense is measured by someone else’s stats.
There’s a good reason why most of Baylor’s opponents shoot below 40 percent from the field, or even below 30 percent on a lot of nights. Actually, there are several good reasons. But the most unique is the way Richards is able to shut down a variety of players.
Throughout the past two seasons, Richards has been assigned to the opponent’s most versatile scorer because she has the quickness to guard the perimeter and the length to alter shots inside.
Richards has displayed a well-rounded game this season, sharing point guard duties with Cooper on the offensive end and leading Baylor with 170 assists (5.7 per game) in the regular season. On defense she has 52 steals and 25 blocks, which are just a fraction of the plays she has altered.
Freshman of the Year: Ayoka Lee, Kansas State
After sitting out the 2018-19 season with an injury, Kansas State freshman center Ayoka Lee was primed to make an impact this season.
She did just that by averaging a double-double (15.7 points, 11.4 rebounds) and blocking 91 shots.
Perhaps Lee’s best game was when she scored 22 and grabbed 17 boards in a two-point Wildcats loss to TCU on Feb. 19.
The 6-5 Lee owned the Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor this season as she won it 12 times. She beat out other prominent freshman like Iowa State’s Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw and Oklahoma’s Gabby Gregory for the Trib’s end-of-year award.
Sixth Woman of the Year: Queen Egbo, Baylor
During Baylor’s run of 10 consecutive Big 12 regular season championships, the Lady Bears have built a program such that their depth of talent is by far the best in the conference.
Baylor has the luxury of bringing players off the bench who other teams would love to have in their starting lineups. For this version of the Lady Bears, forward Queen Egbo and guard Moon Ursin have alternately provided that spark of the bench.
Ultimately, Egbo gets the nod as Sixth Woman of the Year because of the way she pops on the stat sheet. The sophomore post averages 10.8 points and 6.8 rebounds this season while playing 18.5 minutes per game. Egbo has also collected seven double-doubles as a sophomore. Arguably the most impressive of them came when she scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a win over Georgia.
Egbo joins fellow sophomore NaLyssa Smith in winning the Trib’s Sixth Woman award after Smith claimed it as a freshman.
