The college sports world came to a screeching halt on Thursday, ending seasons and possibly careers for student-athletes and generating a flood of questions about the future.
The NCAA announced that it was canceling all winter and spring sports championships in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the men’s and women’s basketball NCAA tournaments that were scheduled to tip off next week, where both Scott Drew’s Baylor Bears and Kim Mulkey’s Lady Bears would have likely been awarded high seeds, the decision also meant an end to the following:
• The NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships – That event was scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Albuquerque, N.M., and Baylor had qualified athletes in four events, including sophomore pole vaulter KC Lightfoot, who was undefeated this season and had a great chance to claim the program’s first NCAA title in that event. It’ll also mean no NCAA Outdoor Championships in track and field, which had been pegged for June 10-13 in Austin.
• College World Series – College baseball’s premier event was originally scheduled for June 13-24 in Omaha, Neb. It has been played every year since 1947. Baylor’s baseball team is in a self-quarantine until March 22 after learning that three TSA agents in San Jose, Calif., had been diagnosed with coronavirus. The Bears traveled through the San Jose airport to and from their trip to play Cal Poly last weekend.
• Women’s College World Series -- The college softball national championships were slated for May 28-June 3 in their longtime home of Oklahoma City. A national champion has been awarded in softball since 1969, first under the direction of the AIAW, and since 1982 by the NCAA.
• Other winter sports affected include men’s ice hockey, wrestling, and men’s and women’s gymnastics, while notable other spring sports that won’t hold NCAA championship events include golf, tennis, and men’s and women’s lacrosse.
Additionally, the Big 12 announced Thursday that it would suspend all regular-season competitions and games, on and off-campus recruiting, and offseason practices until March 29. The conference also canceled all Big 12 championship events through April 15.
Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said Thursday that he would have preferred to wait before calling off the spring sports championships, several of which are months away on the calendar.
"It may have been the right decision, it may have been the prudent decision," Rhoades said. "But I think the very little knowledge I have, I would have preferred that before we make that decision let’s see where we are three weeks from now, whatever that time period was. And then go ahead.
"What does that now mean for our regular season? You’ve already seen one A-5 conference (the Big Ten) cancel all spring competition. That’s now quite frankly staring all of us in the Big 12 in the face. We’re going to have to talk about it."
