MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Yossiana Pressley thumped 24 kills and added 13 digs as No. 1 Baylor volleyball scaled West Virginia, 30-32, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17, on Tuesday night.
With the win, Baylor (24-1 overall, 14-1 Big 12) gives itself a chance to pick up at least a share of the Big 12 championship later this week. If Baylor wins its final match against TCU on Saturday and Texas triumphs over Iowa State that same day, the Bears and Longhorns would share the conference title. A Baylor win and Texas loss would give BU the title outright.
Despite its position in the conference cellar, West Virginia (11-17, 2-13) made the Bears work hard for their win. The Bears led 18-11 in the first set before the Mountaineers stormed back to push things into extra points. They eventually stole the first set away on a kill by Kristina Jordan.
Baylor didn’t panic, though. The Bears progressively picked up their hitting, going for a .216 hitting percentage in set 2, a .250 mark in set 3, and a .250 percentage in the closing fourth set. The Bears hit just .151 in the opening set.
Gia Milana chipped in 13 kills for Baylor and Shelly Stafford had nine. Hannah Lockin double-doubled with 46 assists and 13 digs. Lockin and Pressley were two of five BU players with double-figure digs, along with Shanel Bramschreiber (12), Tara Wulf (13) and Braya Hunt (11).
Baylor’s regular-season finale with TCU on Saturday is set for 2 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor track bolsters roster with 5 signees
Baylor track and field has added five signees during the fall signing period, including three women and two men.
On the men’s side, Baylor signed Dillon Bedell from Lancaster and Chris Dupree from Kansas City, Mo. Bedell was the Class 5A state champion in the 400 earlier this year and has a personal-best time of 47.42 in that event. Dupree, meanwhile, gives the Bears the fifth-ranked quartermiler in the country. He has a personal-best clocking of 46.57.
The Baylor women will add Bria Bullard of Melissa, Texas, Cierra Wash of DeSoto and Lily Williams of Grandview, Colo., for 2021.
Bullard ranks No. 2 in Texas in the 100 (11.57) and No. 3 in the 200 (23.95). Wash helped DeSoto win the 4x400 relay in the spring and ranks 13th nationally in the event with a personal-best time of 53.76. Williams is a two-time Colorado state champion in the 400 who has run as fast as 53.63 in that event and has clocked 2:09.10 in the 800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.