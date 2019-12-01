Ryan McGuyre knew he had a special team on his hands. That’s one reason the Baylor volleyball coach scheduled the way he did – he wanted to give his team the best chance possible to host in the NCAA tournament.
Mission accomplished.
As for being the No. 1 national overall seed? Well, that’s just gravy.
The top-ranked and co-Big 12 champion Bears (25-1) were awarded as the top seed for the NCAA tournament, and will host Sacred Heart (20-11) in the first round at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ferrell Center. The other two teams coming to Waco for the first and second rounds are Stephen F. Austin (31-1) and USC (17-13), who will face off at 5 p.m. Friday.
The winners of those opening matches will meet in the second round at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Naturally, McGuyre enjoyed seeing the fruits of his team’s labor be rewarded with the top seed. But now the real work begins, he said.
“You’re not No. 1 until it’s all said and done,” McGuyre said. “We’re only as good as our last match, and we were able to win our last one (against TCU), but there’s things we need to do much better.
“I don’t think any of our girls – we haven’t tasted a national championship before, it’s something new. We haven’t gone to the Final Four before, we haven’t gone to the Sweet 16 before. So until we hit each step, I think we’ll remain humble. We don’t feel like a No. 1 seed in that we’re like, ‘Oh, we’ve got this in the bag, we’re No. 1 by any means.’ We still feel like we have something to prove.”
Texas (21-3), which shared the Big 12 title with Baylor after splitting the season series with the Bears, is the No. 2 seed in the tournament. Defending national champion Stanford (24-4) grabbed the No. 3 seed, while Big Ten champ Wisconsin (22-6) is the No. 4 seed.
Baylor’s opening-round foe Sacred Heart, out of Fairfield, Conn., was an automatic qualifier for the NCAA tourney after winning the Northeast Conference title for the first time since 2011. The Pioneers are led by sophomore setter Sarah Ciszek, the NEC MVP who had seven kills, 12 digs and 37 assists in the team’s title-clinching sweep of Central Connecticut.
SFA is the automatic qualifier from the Southland Conference, having won that league title for a second straight year. The Lumberjacks’ only loss on the year was a four-set defeat at Arkansas State in mid-September. USC is an at-large entrant out of the Pac-12, and one of the most tradition-rich programs in the country, with six national titles to its credit.
Baylor has lost in the second round of the NCAAs in each of the past three years, so it understands the meat grinder that awaits. Playing at home is certainly an advantage, though. As one of the top four seeds, the Bears can actually host in each of the first two weekends, provided they keep winning. The Final Four will be Dec. 19-21 in Pittsburgh.
“Love being at home,” McGuyre said. “Our crowd has just grown tremendously this year. We talk about family and just multiplying the joy, so for our crowd to be there, for us to be able to compete on our home floor where we’re comfortable, just share this passion of playing hard in front of our fans is going to be awesome. I think it helps, I think it gives us an advantage. It’s part of why we did all of the work in the preseason, to have that tough schedule.”
The work, and the journey continues, beginning Friday. Baylor’s players said that as special as this season has been – a first No. 1 ranking, a first Big 12 title, a first top national seed – they’re far from satisfied.
“We’re going to re-dream the dream, and we’ve got a lot of work left to do,” Baylor senior Shelly Stafford said. “Previous years we’ve stubbed our toe second round, so I think just making sure we really execute on everything. All the little things really matter.
“Once you start tournament play, every team is good and every team is equally as talented, but it comes down to little plays and little moments. So we’re hoping that we can take advantage of all of those little plays and make big plays happen.”
The players gathered at McGuyre’s home in China Spring for the selection show party on Sunday night. It’s become an annual tradition, as they spend time holding a worship service around a bonfire outside before crowding around the TV to learn their NCAA seeding.
This year, the No. 1 seed was a new thing, but it wasn’t beyond their wildest dreams.
“We dreamed it. Honestly, we did,” McGuyre said. “I wanted to be a top four seed. The schedule was intended to give us a regional host and No. 1 falls into that top four, that’s the best of the best of that group. That’s what we wanted to do.
“How many of us dreamed it, how many of us believed it, that’s hard to say. We just went back to the 30 seconds ahead of us, the next practice. But it’s definitely exciting. It’s been a long time coming, and we want to make sure we finish strong.”
