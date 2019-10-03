The Tipoff Club and the Baylor Lady Bears celebrated last season while looking forward to a new one with the “Welcome Back Dinner” on Thursday night at the Ferrell Center.
The event started with a video in which the Lady Bears players talked about their personal highlights from the offseason following the program’s third national championship.
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey introduced the 2019-2020 roster to the a large crowd of Lady Bears fans who filled the tables on the Ferrell Center floor.
Players, coaches and fans enjoyed Bush’s Chicken tenders along with side dishes and desserts brought by Tipoff Club members.
Baylor, which started preseason practice on Monday, hits the court for live action with exhibition games versus Langston and Lubbock Christian on Oct. 25 and Oct. 30 respectively. Then the Lady Bears officially open the regular season versus New Hampshire at 6 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor will start the season on a 29-game winning streak that dates back to Dec. 15 of last year when Stanford defeated Baylor, 68-63, in The Cardinal’s Maples Pavilion.
Baylor’s winning streak encompassed a perfect run through Big 12 play for the program’s ninth consecutive conference championship and the Lady Bears’ 10th Big 12 Tournament title. Ultimately, Baylor claimed its third women’s basketball national championship when the Lady Bears defeated Notre Dame, 82-81, in the tournament final in Tampa, Fla.
