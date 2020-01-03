The Baylor women’s basketball team boarded a plane on Friday, headed out to start the portion of their schedule that doesn’t need any extra hype.
The Lady Bears, who open Big 12 play at Oklahoma at 4 p.m. on Saturday, thrive on the challenge of conference games. That’s how they’ve won nine straight regular season conference championships and 41 consecutive Big 12 regular season contests.
“We’re definitely excited to start conference play, for sure,” Baylor guard DiDi Richards said. “We’ve been in nonconference for two months, so finally getting ready to start conference and get the season started is really what’s going on.”
Oh, by the way, the sixth-ranked Lady Bears (10-1) have a rather large nonconference game left when they go to the Northeast for a showdown with top-ranked Connecticut on Thursday.
But the time for game-planning for the Huskies and one of the top matchups in all of women’s college basketball can wait.
“We never have that problem of looking ahead,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “We focus in the moment and we’re talking about Oklahoma. That’s all we’ve talked about. (The Lady Bears players) know how hard it is to win on the road.”
Oklahoma (7-5) is traditionally one of Baylor’s toughest opponents in the Big 12. But the Sooners have struggled to find their footing against top competition so far this season.
UConn handed Oklahoma a 44-point defeat on Dec. 22, and Missouri State, which is now ranked No. 21 in the nation, went into the Lloyd Noble Center and defeated Oklahoma, 96-90, in mid-November.
But the Sooners do have a 22-point victory over No. 25 LSU to their credit.
And Mulkey knows that Oklahoma has the 3-point shooters to turn the momentum.
Sooners guard Taylor Robertson is averaging 5.25 made 3-pointers per game, which leads the nation. That’s a big reason why Robertson paces Oklahoma with 19.9 points per game. Guard Ana Llanusa is another adept shooter as she is hitting 29 percent from beyond the arc and scoring 17.8 per game.
“Taylor and Ana are two of the hardest people to guard because their range is so deep from the 3,” Mulkey said. “Particularly Taylor. She gets it off quickly.”
Opponents have launched 3-pointers with no conscience against Baylor in recent seasons. That seems to be the prevailing idea of how to beat the Lady Bears, who have been so dominant inside with the likes of 6-foot-7 center Kalani Brown and 6-4 forward Lauren Cox.
As a result, Baylor’s current team is well versed in guarding the perimeter.
“I mean, we’ve got to get out (beyond the arc on defense),” Richards said. “We’re used to it from last year. I think every team kind of shot more 3s than normal, so I think it’s going to be the same thing against OU. They’re definitely going to put up a lot of 3s.”
Although Brown was a senior last season and went No. 7 in the WNBA Draft to the Los Angeles Sparks, the Lady Bears are still loaded in the frontcourt.
Cox has returned from a stress reaction injury that sidelined her for eight games. She scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds in Baylor’s win over Morehead State on Monday.
Meanwhile, Baylor sophomore forwards NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo rank first and second on the team in scoring at 16.7 points and 14.4 points respectively. Smith scored a career-high 25 points and also pulled down 10 boards on Monday.
