Texas scored once in each half, and the visiting Longhorns overcame Baylor’s season-best attendance in a 2-1 UT win in Big 12 soccer play at Betty Lou Mays Field on Friday night.

Texas (9-6, 4-2) snapped a two-game losing streak with the win. The Longhorns took a 1-0 lead at the 29:39 mark of the first half, as UT’s Haley Berg thumped one in following a pass from Cameron Brooks.

Brooks scored herself at the 48:17 mark of the second to extend the lead to 2-0. Baylor trimmed the gap eight minutes later on Sarah Norman’s first career goal, as Norman showed a quick foot after the ball came her way following a corner kick and a couple of deflections.

Baylor had 1,042 fans show up for the match. The Bears (6-5-3, 2-3) will next face TCU at 7 p.m. Sunday in Fort Worth, a rescheduling of an Oct. 10 match that was called for lightning.

