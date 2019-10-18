Texas scored once in each half, and the visiting Longhorns overcame Baylor’s season-best attendance in a 2-1 UT win in Big 12 soccer play at Betty Lou Mays Field on Friday night.
Texas (9-6, 4-2) snapped a two-game losing streak with the win. The Longhorns took a 1-0 lead at the 29:39 mark of the first half, as UT’s Haley Berg thumped one in following a pass from Cameron Brooks.
Brooks scored herself at the 48:17 mark of the second to extend the lead to 2-0. Baylor trimmed the gap eight minutes later on Sarah Norman’s first career goal, as Norman showed a quick foot after the ball came her way following a corner kick and a couple of deflections.
Baylor had 1,042 fans show up for the match. The Bears (6-5-3, 2-3) will next face TCU at 7 p.m. Sunday in Fort Worth, a rescheduling of an Oct. 10 match that was called for lightning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.