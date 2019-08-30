Visiting Texas stampeded its way to a pair of team titles at the Bear Twilight Invitational on Friday night, but the Baylor cross country teams still put up some solid performances across the board.
The Longhorn men put together a perfect meet, claiming not only the top five spots in the individual standings, but the top seven. That gave Texas the lowest possible winning cross country score of 15. UT’s Sam Worley claimed the overall men’s win in a 6K time of 18:00.1 on the course at the Heart of Texas Soccer Complex.
Baylor’s men and women both finished second to Texas. The BU men had a score of 50 points, led by Connor Laktasic’s eighth-place showing at 18:25.6.
The Texas women tallied a winning effort of 21 points, as 10 of its runners crossed in the top 12 finishers. Baylor was second with 58 points, thanks in part to a terrific race from senior Lindsay Walton, who was third overall in a 4K time of 13:36.4.
