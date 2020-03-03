Behind two home runs from their cleanup hitter Wesley Faison, the Texas State Bobcats came into Waco and snapped Baylor baseball’s four-game winning streak with a 12-2 eight-inning, run-rule win over the Bears on Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark.
Texas State (9-4) had the bats going throughout, tagging 14 hits, including three long balls. Faison went 4-for-5 with the two homers, two runs scored and four RBIs.
On a staff day for the pitching staff, Anderson Needham (0-1) took the loss, as he surrendered two hits, two walks and four runs in his 1.2-inning stint.
Baylor (8-4) was coming off a strong sweep of Missouri, LSU and Arkansas at the Shriners College Classic in Houston, but couldn’t keep that momentum going into this one. Bobcats freshman right-hander Tony Robie (2-0) was a one-man momentum killer in his first career start, giving up only two runs in six innings while retiring the final 11 BU batters he faced.
Baylor actually scored the first two runs of the game, on an RBI grounder from Hunter Say and a run-scoring single from Mack Mueller. But Texas State scored 12 unanswered after that, including four-run outbursts in the fourth and sixth.
The Bears will play their first true road games this weekend when they face Cal Poly in a three-game series starting Friday in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
