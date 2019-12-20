Temple University tight end Kenny Yeboah announced Friday that he will play his final season of collegiate eligibility at Baylor in 2020 as a graduate transfer.

Yeboah made 19 catches for 233 yards and five touchdowns for the Owls in 2019 after making 27 catches for 290 yards and a score in the previous two seasons combined.

The 6-5, 230-pound Yeboah signed with Temple in 2016 and redshirted that season when Baylor's Matt Rhule was the Owls' coach.

