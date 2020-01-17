Temple graduate transfer tight end Kenny Yeboah will play at Mississippi instead of Baylor for his final season of eligibility.
Yeboah had committed to Baylor in December, but he said that his decision to transfer to Mississippi instead had nothing to do with former Baylor coach Matt Rhule leaving for the Carolina Panthers.
Yeboah made 47 catches for 538 yards and six touchdowns during three full seasons at Temple.
Yeboah will be eligible to play in the 2020 season opener on Sept. 25 when Baylor faces Houston at Reliant Stadium in Houston.
