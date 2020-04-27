Feeling beaten down after the 2019 football season, Baylor offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg announced his retirement from football.
But as the months passed, Tecklenburg realized how much he missed the game that had consumed his life.
When Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule called Saturday to ask him if he wanted to sign a free agent contract following the NFL Draft, Tecklenburg thought about it overnight. On Sunday, Tecklenburg told his former Baylor coach that he wanted to give the NFL a shot.
“I think it’s really exciting that Coach Rhule is giving me the opportunity,” Tecklenburg said. “I waited a day to make my decision because I wanted to talk to my parents about it. I know a lot of guys on his coaching staff and he knows what he’s going to get out of me. Now I can keep the dream alive.”
Tecklenburg has been one of the most versatile players on Baylor’s offensive line the last four years as he’s played both guard and center after getting his first starts in 2016 as a tight end. In 2019, he made second-team all-Big 12 on the coaches team.
But in the week following Baylor’s 26-14 New Year’s Day loss to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, Tecklenburg decided his mind and body needed a rest from football.
“A week after the game, I still felt burned out mentally and physically,” Tecklenburg said. “I had given so much last season and wasn’t interested in a pro career at that point. But in the past few months, I really wanted badly to try it.”
The 6-4, 310-pound Tecklenburg has stayed around the Baylor football program, assisting the strength and conditioning staff in the weight room. Since Baylor’s campus shut down in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, he’s helped present the football players with virtual weight lifting plans.
Tecklenburg continued to lift weights, but will step up his conditioning and position work now that the NFL is in his plans. He’s looking forward to reuniting with Rhule once training camp opens.
“I know Coach Rhule is going to push me and get the best out of me,” Tecklenburg said. “I love the principles he brings to the team. He’s a tough dude, hard working, and we based our culture on that at Baylor. He cares about his players and there’s a lot to like.”
Tecklenburg is also looking forward to battling noseguard Bravvion Roy again in practice. The Panthers chose Roy in the sixth round of the draft after an all-Big 12 season for Baylor as he recorded 61 tackles with 13 for loss and 5.5 sacks.
“I’m really grateful for Bravvion,” Tecklenburg said. “He’s so good and he made me a better player. I love competing against him in practice and I’m looking forward to it again.”
During his five seasons at Baylor, Tecklenburg earned his undergraduate degree in sociology in December 2018 and his master’s degree in sport pedagogy in December 2019.
After Rhule took over the program, the Bears improved each season from 1-11 in 2017 to 7-6 in 2018 to 11-3 in 2019. The Bears reached the Big 12 championship game where they dropped a 30-23 overtime decision to Oklahoma followed by the season-ending loss to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
“I’m honestly proud of what we did, but it would have been nice to win one of the last two games,” Tecklenburg said. “The further I get away from those games, the pain goes away. Looking at my whole five years there, I don’t think there’s anywhere else I’d like to go. It was something special.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.