Former Baylor offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg announced Friday that he’s retiring from football after five seasons for the Bears.

Tecklenburg started the last three seasons for the Bears and was an all-Big 12 choice in 2019.

After starting at center in 2018, he played both guard and center for the Bears as a fifth-year senior.

