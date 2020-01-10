TORNADO WATCH 3 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS
IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 25 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL TEXAS
ANDERSON BELL FALLS
FREESTONE HENDERSON HILL
LEON LIMESTONE MCLENNAN
MILAM ROBERTSON
IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS
COLLIN DALLAS DELTA
ELLIS FANNIN GRAYSON
HOPKINS HUNT KAUFMAN
LAMAR NAVARRO RAINS
ROCKWALL VAN ZANDT
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLEN, ATHENS, BONHAM, BUFFALO,
CALVERT, CAMERON, CANTON, CENTERVILLE, COMMERCE, COOPER,
CORSICANA, DALLAS, DENISON, EAST TAWAKONI, EDGEWOOD, EMORY,
ENNIS, FAIRFIELD, FORNEY, FORT HOOD, FRANKLIN, FRISCO,
GRAND SALINE, GREENVILLE, GROESBECK, GUN BARREL CITY, HEARNE,
HEATH, HILLSBORO, JEWETT, KAUFMAN, KILLEEN, MARLIN, MCKINNEY,
MEXIA, MIDLOTHIAN, NORMANGEE, OAKWOOD, PALESTINE, PARIS, PLANO,
POINT, ROCKDALE, ROCKWALL, SHERMAN, SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEAGUE,
TEMPLE, TERRELL, VAN, WACO, WAXAHACHIE, WILLS POINT, AND WORTHAM.
