KANSAS CITY — Kirsten Davis scored a first-half goal to lead No. 15 Texas Tech to a 1-0 win over Baylor in the opening round of the Big 12 soccer tournament Sunday night at Swope Soccer Village.
With the loss to the second-seeded Red Raiders (15-2-2), seventh-seeded Baylor (8-8-3) likely saw its season come to an end since it needed a strong showing in the Big 12 tournament to have a shot to make its third straight NCAA tournament appearance after reaching the Elite Eight the last two seasons.
Davis scored 22 minutes into the game and Texas Tech's defense made the goal stand up. She scored all three goals in Texas Tech's two games against Baylor this season after she scored twice in a 2-0 win Oct. 25 at Betty Lou Mays Field.
