Saturday's win over Texas Tech came with some controversy for the Baylor Bears.
On the second play of overtime, Baylor center Jake Fruhmorgen appeared to snap the ball off his butt, and it was recovered by Texas Tech defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings.
However, the play was blown dead and Baylor was penalized for a false start for an illegal snap, which allowed the Bears to keep the ball. Baylor scored on the possession as Brewer hit Denzel Mims for a 32-yard pass to set up the quarterback’s one-yard touchdown run to take a 27-20 lead. Texas Tech answered with a touchdown to send the game into a second overtime.
On Sunday, Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt released a statement that said the Big 12 acknowledged to him the illegal snap should not have been called, thus allowing the fumble to stand.
“It has been confirmed that the ruling on the field of an illegal snap was incorrect,” Hocutt said. “The play is not reviewable by rule because it is a dead ball judgment call by the official. I am confident that the Big 12 Conference will deal with the matter internally as they complete the review of the game in its entirety.”
Rhule said that though he argues with officials, he understands how difficult their job is in an era when their calls can be scrutinized more than ever due to advanced technology.
“I have a lot of respect for the officials,” Baylor head coach Matt Rhule said. “That is a hard job. You have to make things in a bang-bang way in today’s digital age where you can zoom in on anything and be second guessed. There have been plays over the last couple of years that I thought cost us the chance to win a game. I go through that process, but I could never disrespect the process or the officials by saying something.”
