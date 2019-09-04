Little Wil has a big trip ahead.
Team USA has added recent Baylor graduate Wil London to its 4x400 relay pool for the IAAF Track and Field World Championships. London ran the anchor leg on the U.S. silver medal-winning relay team at the Pan Am Games in Peru last month.
The World Championships are set for Sept. 28-Oct. 6 in Doha, Qatar. He’ll join current Baylor pole vaulter KC Lightfoot on the U.S. team.
“I’m extremely proud of both of those young men,” Baylor head coach Todd Harbour said. “They’ve represented us well, and they will do the same thing representing our country.”
Before they head to the worlds, London and Lightfoot will compete at the USA vs. Europe match Sept. 9-10 in Minsk, Belarus. The Americans will be coached by BU associate head coach Michael Ford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.