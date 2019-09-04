Track (copy)

Recent Baylor grad Wil London will be among the options for the United States for the 4x400 relay at the World Championships later this month.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Little Wil has a big trip ahead.

Team USA has added recent Baylor graduate Wil London to its 4x400 relay pool for the IAAF Track and Field World Championships. London ran the anchor leg on the U.S. silver medal-winning relay team at the Pan Am Games in Peru last month.

The World Championships are set for Sept. 28-Oct. 6 in Doha, Qatar. He’ll join current Baylor pole vaulter KC Lightfoot on the U.S. team.

“I’m extremely proud of both of those young men,” Baylor head coach Todd Harbour said. “They’ve represented us well, and they will do the same thing representing our country.”

Before they head to the worlds, London and Lightfoot will compete at the USA vs. Europe match Sept. 9-10 in Minsk, Belarus. The Americans will be coached by BU associate head coach Michael Ford.

