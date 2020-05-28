If Baylor junior guard MaCio Teague feels like he’s in some strange, uncharted world, he’s not alone.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, NBA draft prospects across the country don’t know when the next steps in the process will be.
Both the NBA draft lottery and combine have been postponed indefinitely, and it’s quite likely that the June 25 draft will also be rescheduled. The June 3 deadline when non-seniors could pull their names out of the draft has also been suspended.
Both Teague and Baylor sophomore guard Jared Butler, who also declared for the draft, are waiting for what happens next.
“Everything going on in the draft is uncertain,” Teague said. “It’s a long drawn out process. It’s tough but you’ve got to be ready and stay on top of your game for when the opportunity comes your way. I’m just glad our (Baylor) coaches are willing to work with me.”
Teague declared for the draft following a tremendous junior season as he averaged 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He was one of the top 3-point shooters in the Big 12 as he nailed 60 of 169 (35.5 percent) while hitting 89 of 105 free throws for a team-best 84.8 percentage.
Ranked No. 1 for a school-record five straight weeks, the Bears ended the season No. 5 in the Associated Press poll before the coronavirus wiped out both the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments. Following a 26-4 regular season and a second-place Big 12 finish, Baylor was hoping to make the Final Four for the first time since 1950.
“It was pretty frustrating after all the work we put in,” Teague said. “We didn’t get the opportunity to show how prepared we were as a program. We got a chance to play in front of a lot of people during the season, but unfortunately we didn’t end the season like we wanted.”
Several publications have predicted the Bears to be a top five team again in 2020-21, especially if Teague and Butler return.
“Baylor is going to be good with or without me,” Teague said. “It’s a pretty tough decision. I’m just feeling everybody out and looking to see what people say in the draft. I’ve had a few interviews, (NBA) teams asking questions, but nothing too crazy right now.”
Under NCAA legislation passed in 2018, non-seniors can hire an agent that is certified by the NCAA. Players can now return to school after going undrafted without losing eligibility, but only if they participated in the NBA combine. Players must end their relationship with the agent if they return to school.
Teague hired Trinity Best as his agent. Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton is among his clients.
“I’ve liked him for a while and he’ll work with me,” Teague said. “I think it (hiring an agent) is beneficial to the players because it gives you a fallback option. It’s more of a two-way street now. Coaches can interview for another job, but they can also fall back on the job they have.”
NBAdraft.net doesn’t project Teague to be picked in the two-round draft, but he doesn’t rule out playing professional basketball overseas if he isn’t selected.
“I’d prefer to play in the NBA, but they pay everywhere,” Teague said. “I’m considering all options. The good thing at Baylor is that we played on a national stage and we were No. 1 for a long time. I think that helped my profile.”
Teague has stayed in contact with Butler, who is projected by NBAdraft.net to be picked No. 59 overall late in the second round. They compare questions they’ve been asked by NBA personnel and discuss the draft process.
“It’s been beneficial to have Jared to bounce ideas off him,” Teague said. “We talk about what questions teams have asked to do our best to be prepared for interviews.”
During the past 2½ months, Teague has spent much of his time back home in Cincinnati, working out to stay in shape and polishing his basketball skills. Teague spent his first two years of college at North Carolina-Asheville, before redshirting at Baylor in 2018-19 under NCAA transfer rules to regain his eligibility during the past season.
“I’ve been working on everything in my game,” Teague said. “I’ve been working on my shot, finishing at the rim, using my left hand.”
He graduated from Baylor in May after completing online classes following the campus shutdown in March.
“I didn’t get to walk across the stage, but I can say now I graduated from college,” Teague said.
