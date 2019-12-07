It’s still a few months from the survive-and-advance days of the NCAA Tournament, but No. 18 Baylor at least survived a battle with 12th-ranked Arizona.
Wildcats fans temporarily took over the Ferrell Center with many Baylor faithful focused on a football game in Arlington. Arizona made a late charge to cut the Bears’ lead to a point with 1:48 remaining.
But Baylor guard MaCio Teague responded in winning fashion at the end to help the Bears grasp a 63-58 victory over the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.
Teague finished with 19 points to lead three Baylor players in double figures. Forward Freddie Gillespie had an impressive double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds and guard Jared Butler finished with 13 points.
The Bears (7-1) led by as many as 12 and at least six for much of the second half.
The Wildcats made just one of their first 14 3-point attempts. But then guard Jemarl Baker nailed a trey from the left side and Baylor was simultaneously called for a foul under the basket on guard Devonte Bandoo. Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji went to the free-throw line and hit a pair for what amounted to a five-point play for the Wildcats.
That cut the Bears’ lead to 57-56.
That’s when Teague came up big.
With the shot clock winding under 10 seconds, the junior guard made a strong cut to the basket and was fouled by Nnaji. Teague hit both free throws to extend Baylor’s lead back to three.
Arizona tried to tie it on their next trip down the floor. Wildcats point guard Nico Mannion launched a 3-pointer, but Teague blocked it and Gillespie caught the floating rebound.
Arizona didn’t score again until Mannion got a put back with 11 seconds left. Teague and Butler combined to make 3 of 4 free throws at the end for the final margin of five points.
In doing so, Baylor handed Arizona (9-1) its first loss of the season.
When asked about Teague’s clutch free throws that stretched a one-point lead to three, Bears coach Scott Drew said it was about time Baylor got to the line. Arizona made 28 of 34 free throws to stay in the contest despite shooting 27 percent from the field.
“It was really big getting us to the free-throw line because that’s how they got back into the game,” Drew said. “It was important. Freddie’s layup late in the game was important. But the big thing was down the stretch they were held to 2 for 19 from the field.”
Baylor excelled in its inside-outside game during a 15-0 run that gave the Bears control of momentum in the first half.
Gillespie made a series of shots in the paint, including a couple of well-executed hook shots to get the surge started. Bandoo and Davion Mitchell followed with 3-pointers, helping Baylor extend its lead to 22-8 with 9:25 remaining in the first half.
“We thought earlier with Tristan (Clark) and Freddie, maybe we could open the game like that,” Drew said. “Credit them, they made it tougher. Finally, we got a good run there.”
Baylor led by as many as 18 points in the first half when Teague hit a trey with 5:25 left before the break.
But Arizona finished the first half on a 10-3 run to cut Baylor’s lead to 11 at halftime.
Teague led Baylor with 12 points in the first half.
The Wildcats made just three of their first 13 shots during a slow start, but they bounced back to shoot 33 percent from the field before the break.
Baylor took a 20-13 rebounding edge to halftime and finished the game with that same margin, outrebounding the Wildcats 40-33.
Arizona had a large contingent of fans at the game, easily outnumbering Bears supporters. Baylor reported attendance at 7,872, with around two-thirds wearing Wildcat red and blue. But Drew said he understands the situation.
“To be honest, there were more people here than I thought would be here,” Drew said. “Everyone’s so excited about our opportunity football-wise. Everybody loves to support basketball, but you can’t be in two spots at once.”
