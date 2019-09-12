Former Baylor football coach Grant Teaff will be the featured speaker at the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes Community Luncheon on Sept. 25.
The event will run from noon to 1 p.m. at the Baylor Letterwinners Lounge. Attendees are asked to enter through Gate C of McLane Stadium.
Tickets are $10 per person, which includes a catered meal from Fuddrucker's. Spots can be reserved by emailing benjohnson@fca.org.
