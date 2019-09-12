Former Baylor head football coach Grant Teaff

Grant Teaff

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Former Baylor football coach Grant Teaff will be the featured speaker at the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes Community Luncheon on Sept. 25.

The event will run from noon to 1 p.m. at the Baylor Letterwinners Lounge. Attendees are asked to enter through Gate C of McLane Stadium.

Tickets are $10 per person, which includes a catered meal from Fuddrucker's. Spots can be reserved by emailing benjohnson@fca.org.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments