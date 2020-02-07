FORT WORTH – The No. 9 Baylor equestrian team opened its spring season with a 12-8 loss to No. 7 TCU on Friday at Diamond Creek Ranch.
The Bears (3-5, 1-3) opened with a 3-2 win in equitation over fences before dropping a 4-1 decision in reining. Caroline Fuller helped the Bears to a 3-2 win in flat riding with most outstanding performer honors.
But TCU (5-4, 2-2) came back to win horsemanship, 4-1, to capture the meet.
