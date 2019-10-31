With 11 days to prepare for Thursday night’s game against West Virginia, Baylor expected to look polished, sharp and ready to charge out of the gate to show why it’s the No. 12 team in the country.
Reality was just the opposite.
Struggling to find offensive consistency, the Bears hung on for a 17-14 win when Bravvion Roy blocked Casey Legg’s 48-yard field goal attempt with 3:33 remaining.
Legg had hit a 43-yard field goal, but the Mountaineers were called for delay of game for a five-yard penalty.
Baylor fans at McLane Stadium could finally breathe a sigh of relief when Roy blocked the second attempt. The Bears remained the Big 12’s only unbeaten team at 8-0 overall and 5-0 in conference play, but it was far from the complete performance they hoped for.
John Mayers gave the Bears a 17-14 lead when he nailed a 36-yard field goal with 10:19 remaining and it held up.
“We’re not surprising anybody anymore,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “They’re going to give us their best game. We certainly have a lot to improve on, but the toughness there’s no question about it. I told the guys don’t apologize for going 8-0 in this game.”
The Bears fumbled three times, including R.J. Sneed’s muffed punt that set up the Mountaineers at Baylor’s 34 with 4:43 remaining to give West Virginia the game-tying field goal opportunity.
Baylor misfired on numerous opportunities to score against West Virginia (3-5, 1-4), which had allowed an average of 44 points in three straight Big 12 losses to Texas, Iowa State and Oklahoma.
“It was a recipe for disaster in that we did some things we don’t ever do,” Rhule said. “But the feeling in the locker room was that we played a tremendous defensive game. We didn’t play a great game in those two phases (offense and special teams), but we did play a great game on the defensive side of the football.”
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer hit 20 of 26 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns as the Bears amassed 453 yards total offense. But Brewer was sacked seven times and Sneed was sacked once on a flea flicker attempt.
“Charlie is as tough as he can be,” Rhule said. “There’s no quit in him, he just keeps playing. He made some big runs in the quarterback draw. He’s getting better, but we have to do a lot better job up front.”
The Mountaineers hung close despite gaining just 219 total yards with only 14 coming on the ground. Under pressure all night, Austin Kendall hit 20 of 39 for 205 yards and a touchdown and an interception by Jameson Houston.
After going into halftime with a 7-0 lead, Baylor’s offensive problems continued to open the second half as Denzel Mims fumbled after catching a 30-yard pass from Brewer to West Virginia’s 40.
The Mountaineers converted a fourth down when Kendall hit Bryce Wheaton for 10 yards to Baylor’s 30. Kendall’s 10-yard pass to Isaiah Esdale and the quarterback’s nine-yard run gave the Mountaineers second-and-one at the 11.
But on the next play, the snap sailed over Kendall and Baylor linebacker Blake Lynch fell on the ball after a 26-yard loss back to the 37.
Baylor’s offense couldn’t take advantage of the turnover, and the Mountaineers cashed in when they got the ball again.
Kendall sailed a beautiful 83-yard touchdown pass to George Campbell to tie the game at 7-7 with 6:42 left in the third quarter. Baylor’s Kalon Barnes went for the deflection near West Virginia’s 45, but came up empty as Campbell ran the rest of the way for the score.
The Bears responded with an impressive 75-yard drive that ended with Brewer’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Mims over the middle to take a 14-7 lead with 4:34 left in the third quarter.
Baylor’s momentum didn’t last as West Virginia’s Winston Wright returned the kickoff for a 95-yard touchdown after he found a crease on the right side and cut back to the middle.
In just 12 seconds, West Virginia tied the game at 14-14.
The Bears responded with a 13-play, 62-yard drive that ended at West Virginia’s 19 after Brewer scrambled for 12 yards.
Mayers then nailed a 36-yard field goal to give the Bears a 17-14 lead with 10:19 left in the game.
On West Virginia’s next drive, Baylor’s defense came through as linebacker Terrel Bernard sacked Kendall on third down for an eight-yard loss back to the Mountaineers’ 22.
Though they outgained the Mountaineers with 183 yards to 64, the Bears went into halftime with only a 7-0 lead.
After going three-and-out on their first three possessions, the Bears finally got something going on their last possession of the first quarter as they drove 86 yards on eight plays for the touchdown.
West Virginia’s Josh Norwood was disqualified for targeting on Brewer’s pass to Mims over the middle to give Baylor a first down at the Mountaineers’ 42. Brewer then found Tyquan Thornton for 26 yards.
With six seconds left in the first quarter, Brewer connected with Sneed for the 13-yard touchdown at the left side of the end zone. Sneed was initially called out of bounds, but the call was overturned following a review.
Driving 85 yards, the Bears let an ideal opportunity to score slip away when they failed to score on three runs from the 1.
With the offensive line getting little push up front, John Lovett was stopped on the first attempt before Brewer failed to get over the goal line on two drives over the middle as the Mountaineers regained possession with 2:08 remaining in the second quarter.
On West Virginia’s next drive, Baylor safety Chris Miller was disqualified from the game for targeting against Kendall. It marked the third time Miller was called for targeting this season, making him ineligible for Baylor’s next game against TCU under NCAA rules.
