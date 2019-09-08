MILWAUKEE — The 17th-ranked Baylor volleyball team picked up its second straight road win over a ranked opponent by sweeping No. 11 Marquette, 25-14, 27-25, 25-18, on Sunday at the Al McGuire Center.
The Bears’ win comes on the heels of a victory over No. 4 Wisconsin in Madison, Wis., on Friday.
Yossiana Pressley led all players with 20 kills and surpassed 1,000 for her career. She had a .444 attacking percentage.
Baylor’s defense tallied a season-high 14.5 blocks, led by Shelly Stafford’s eight blocks to go along with 13 kills.
The Bears (5-0) will finally get a chance to play on their home court when they tip off the Baylor Invitational against Houston at 7 p.m. Thursday.
