Former Baylor guard Juicy Landrum was among four players cut by the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun on Monday.
The Sun announced that it waived Landrum along with free-agent signees Megan Huff, Jacki Gemelos and Jazmon Gwathmey.
Connecticut selected Landrum with the 35th pick of the WNBA Draft in April. The Hartford Courant reported that the moves were made so that the Sun could get under the league’s salary cap.
Landrum, who led La Vega to a state championship in 2014 and state tournament appearances in 2015 and 2016, started all 30 games for the Lady Bears last season.
Landrum finished her Baylor career in third place in career 3-pointers made with 170. She set an NCAA record when she drilled 14 shots from beyond the arc in the Lady Bears’ 111-43 victory over Arkansas State on Dec. 18 of last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.