NEW ORLEANS – At least one Sugar Bowl coach has zero interest in the NFL.
Kirby Smart, in his fourth year as Georgia’s head coach, said Tuesday that he never has felt the allure to consider coaching in the pros. Baylor coach Matt Rhule has been linked to several NFL coaching openings, but that’s not a path Smart wants to follow, he said.
Mostly, because he believes that college coaches build deeper bonds with their players.
“I think the connection is more unique in college,” Smart said. “You’re looking at probably 20 to 30 roster spots in the NFL that don’t turn over annually. So you’re only getting around 20 to 30 players, where we get 130 guys and you get most of them back the following year.
“And you grow to know these young men. You go in their homes. You promise their parents they’re going to get their education. You get to watch them walk across the stage graduating. … I get satisfaction out of having those relationships and having those kids come back. I think it’s tougher in the NFL.”
Shout-out to Cyclones
In football, everybody copies from everyone else. If something works, you’d better believe other coaches will want to know about it.
Baylor’s 3-3-5 defensive scheme has worked well this year, as the Bears are ranked 16th nationally in scoring defense and 39th in total defense. But Matt Rhule said that while Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow and the defensive assistants deserve plenty of praise, so too does Matt Campbell’s coaching staff at Iowa State.
“I want to make sure I give a lot of credit to Iowa State, who started this in the Big 12,” Rhule said. “If you watch most teams in the Big 12 now, they have all sort of copied it.
“And so we took what we already did from three-down (lineups) and we studied Iowa State, and we’ve kind of built on it.”
Everyone loves a parade
New Orleans never needs an excuse to party, and the Sugar Bowl always provides another one.
Huge crowds of Baylor and Georgia fans gathered downtown mid-afternoon Tuesday to watch the Sugar Bowl parade. Baylor’s Golden Wave Band was among several bands, both collegiate and high school, that took part in the festivities. The parade traveled through the French Quarter up Decatur Street, passing landmark Big Easy locations like Café du Monde and Jackson Square.
Among the Mardi Gras-style beads that float riders tossed to the fans was one emblazoned with the Sugar Bowl logo. Fans could also purchase Baylor and Georgia beads and merchandise at nearby shops.
