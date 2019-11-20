If you’re going to beat the No. 1 volleyball program in America, you need someone to play like an All-American.
Yossiana Pressley took care of that — and then some.
The Baylor junior played like the best player in the country, smashing 31 kills and scooping up 24 digs to spark the No. 3 Bears over No. 1 Texas, 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 23-25, 15-9, before a record-setting crowd of 7,357 on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center.
Pressley helped Baylor (22-1 overall, 12-1 Big 12) play streak buster, giving the Bears their first victory over the Longhorns since Oct. 27, 2001, when Baylor won another five-setter in Waco. That snapped a 35-match losing streak to Texas (19-3, 13-1) that included a Longhorn sweep in Austin earlier this season.
If that wasn’t a massive enough achievement for these Bears, they also moved into a tie with Texas in the loss column in the Big 12 standings, potentially paving the way for at least a share of the conference title. And given Baylor’s buffed body of work over the course of the season, the Bears seem a virtual lock for a top four national seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament.
Pressley’s energy was infectious, and Baylor fed off that.
“She did (play like the best player in America),” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “Texas is a phenomenal team, a phenomenal program. They’re so big, and so physical. For Yossi to get some of those kills down the stretch, she was really having to paint the lines and hit the corners. They knew they were coming.
“For her to drop 31 kills on just a great, great, great team defensively just speaks to who she is. It’s always a team effort, but I know how much our girls love her. She’s got to be a top National Player of the Year candidate for sure, and just playing so good on the biggest stage so far.”
As phenomenal as Pressley was, she didn’t vanquish the Longhorn giants alone. Gia Milana, Marieke van der Mark and Kara McGhee all contributed clutch points down the stretch as Baylor pulled out the win.
“That’s huge. For us to go deep in the tournament, they’ve got to continue to trust (them), maybe go to them a little bit better,” McGuyre said. “To win, they’ve got to make those plays.”
McGuyre didn’t play setter, but he also gave an assist to the raucous crowd. A sizeable contingent of Texas fans were also in attendance, but they were ultimately muted by the delirious, white-clad Baylor fans on a “White Out” night at the Ferrell Center.
“You’re looking at a match when it’s all said and done is separated by a point a half differential between all the points played, and the crowd gave us more than a point and a half,” he said.
If the duration of the points were any indication, the match was always destined to go five sets. With some expert-level digging not seen this side of a coal mine, long volleys were the norm.
Baylor captured the grueling opening set, 25-23, on a signature Pressley smash. Then the Bears rode that momentum over into the second, rallying from a 16-13 deficit at one point to eventually win it when UT’s Micaya White served long of the back line on set point for the Bears.
It marked only the second time in the 45-year history of the series that Baylor had held a 2-0 lead over the perennial power Longhorns.
But Texas was No. 1 for a reason. The Longhorns cranked up their blocking, building a wall at the net to get back in the match. Texas held the Bears to .091 hitting in the third set and .200 in the fourth to fight back to tie things up. UT’s 6-foot-4 sophomore Brionne Butler was particularly intimidating, picking up eight of the Longhorns’ 15.5 blocks. Baylor finished with 10 blocks.
However, the Bears sensed the opportunity at hand. McGuyre said his message to his team before the decisive fifth set was, “Just win the first point.”
The Bears not only did that, they captured the first three, as Pressley opened with a pair of forceful kills, including one that sailed some 100 feet into the stands after ricocheting off the hands of a UT blocker. Then Shelly Stafford dialed up an ace, and the Bears were off and rolling.
Later, McGhee came up with three timely kills in the middle, and Texas couldn’t recover. Baylor ultimately picked up the historic win when the Longhorns dribbled a serve into the net on match point.
Logan Eggleston blasted 18 kills for Texas, and White added 18. Texas setter Jhenna Gabriel was solid, with 45 assists, 15 digs and two service aces.
For the Bears, Milana battled back from a tough start to finish with nine kills. Stafford tagged eight kills on .333 hitting, and McGhee had eight putaways to go with six blocks. Van der Mark had four kills and five blocks.
In the middle of the fray was the always-steady Hannah Lockin, who like Pressley turned in a double-double with 53 assists and 11 digs. Libero Tara Wulf had a match-high 22 digs, including a rare (yet legal) kick-save attempt that sailed just long of the back line on UT’s side.
In the end, Baylor was delighted to get the Longhorn yoke off their back.
“This was huge, more than I can even say,” Lockin said. “I, at least, wanted it for the seniors. I know the rest of the team did. And the seniors wanted it so bad. So, just to know that we accomplished it for the seniors and just for everyone on the team, just the hard work that’s been going on, it’s super awesome. And just to beat a team like Texas is a dream I’ve had since I was a little girl.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.