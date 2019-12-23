Three games into his initial season in 2017, Matt Rhule should have been reeling.
His Baylor University football team was 0-3 after three nonconference losses, including two at home. It was the start of a long, injury-plagued season, as the Bears won only once that year, against Kansas.
After that sluggish start, Rhule proclaimed that better days were ahead, because of the foundation the Bears were building.
As Rhule put it at the time: “This is about Baylor saying, ‘We’re going through a really hard time right now on the field. We’ve been through a hard time off the field. And you know what? Our character and who we are will emerge, and we will be champions again. We’re just going to do it day by day and do it the right way, and build a house on a rock.' "
Rhule’s Bears indeed responded in championship-level fashion. By his second year, they made a significant improvement to go 7-6 and record a Texas Bowl win over Vanderbilt. Then this season Baylor made another jump to join the elite programs in the country.
Given the depths from which Baylor came — in 2016, a sexual assault scandal led to the dismissal of the football coach, the resignation of the athletic director and the departure of much of that year's recruiting class — this year's turnaround proved one of the most remarkable in all of college football.
The Bears showed winning grit in opening the year with nine straight victories. They didn’t always make it pretty, save for the result. They pulled out a two-point win over Iowa State, a three-point double-overtime win over Texas Tech on homecoming, a three-point win over West Virginia, and a six-point triple-overtime triumph over longtime rival TCU in Fort Worth.
That set up a top-10 clash with Oklahoma on the banks of the Brazos, which prompted the return of ESPN’s popular “College GameDay” program for the first time in four years. Though the Sooners pulled out a wild 34-31 victory with their largest second-half comeback in school history, Baylor closed the year with impressive wins over Texas and Kansas to clinch a rematch with OU in the Big 12 championship game.
That contest amounted to a play-in game for the College Football Playoff. The way the dominoes fell, including an Oregon victory over Utah in the Pac-12 title game, the Big 12 winner seemed assured of a spot.
Baylor faced its share of adversity in the game, as its top two quarterbacks, Charlie Brewer and Gerry Bohanon, both departed with injuries. True freshman Jacob Zeno helped the Bears fight back and push the game to overtime, but ultimately the Sooners survived with a 30-23 victory.
Baylor’s 11-2 record, however, earned the Bears a place in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, the first trip to that particular bowl game for the program since 1957. Baylor will meet Georgia on Jan. 1, 2020.
In the midst of the breakthrough season, Baylor announced that it had signed Rhule to a contract extension that would take him through 2028.
“Baylor, its mission, and its people are a tremendous fit for myself and our staff and all the things we believe in,” Rhule said. “Most importantly, I have grown to love these players and I’m proud of the things they are accomplishing on and off the field.”
