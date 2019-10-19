STILLWATER, Okla. – This is where the Cowboys ride away, and this is where the Bears announce their legitimacy for all the land.
Things haven’t always flowed smoothly for Baylor in Stillwater, but that all changed on Saturday. The 18th-ranked Bears made gigantic plays on both sides of the ball and scored 35 second-half points in outracing Oklahoma State, 45-27, before a homecoming crowd of 55,060 at Boone Pickens Stadium.
That’s a stark difference from Baylor’s last trip to Stillwater in 2017. In that visit in head coach Matt Rhule’s first season, the Cowboys throttled the baby-faced Bears, 59-16.
They grow up fast, don’t they?
“This was a process game for us,” Rhule said. “We came here two years ago and got beat up pretty badly. Those guys are now juniors. (The Cowboys) have a great team, and we were able to find a way to win it in the fourth.”
Rhule constantly preaches to his players the importance of being a fourth-quarter team. The Bears, now 7-0 on the year and 4-0 in the Big 12, are living up to that identity.
Against Oklahoma State (4-3, 1-3), they trailed 20-10 early in the third quarter and were behind 27-24 early in the fourth. But Baylor made all the plays down the stretch, scoring 21 unanswered points in the final nine minutes to transform a gut-twister into a laugher.
“Over the years we’ve battled through a lot of adversity, so I think when the pressure’s on we’re at our best,” said Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer. “I thought we responded really well today.”
Brewer played one of his all-time best games. Despite facing heavy pressure and getting sacked four times, he took what the defense presented and completed 13 of 17 passes for 312 yards and a touchdown. His quarterback rating? A staggering 250.0.
Brewer also showed grit on the go-ahead touchdown drive. After Oklahoma State’s burner LD Brown broke a long 68-yard touchdown run with 12:55 to play in the game, Brewer and the Bears didn’t flinch. They promptly drove the other way, with Brewer finding Josh Fleeks for a 44-yard gain before calling his own number to finish the drive.
Brewer called the play “a three-man sprint-out concept,” but it turned into a one-man power move, as he ducked his head and took the defense head-on in bowling over the Cowboys for a 2-yard TD run that made it 30-27, BU.
“It didn’t feel great,” Brewer said, laughing, when asked how the touchdown felt. “I mean, we had a sprint-out concept and it wasn’t there, so I’ve just got to go make a play, just like everyone else. Get in the end zone for six.”
Given the see-saw nature of the game to that point, it seemed only a matter of time before the momentum tilted OSU’s way again. Yet Baylor made sure that never happened.
On the Cowboys’ ensuing possession, the Bears’ Chidi Ogbonnaya slapped the ball out of quarterback Spencer Sander’s hand. Linebacker Terrel Bernard, who was starting for the injured Clay Johnston, scooped up the fumble and coasted 20 yards for the back-breaking TD.
“Chidi made the play,” Bernard said. “Strip sack, forced the fumble. I just happened to be in the right place at the right time, and picked it up and scored it. Props to Chidi.”
Bernard’s scoop-and-score extended Baylor’s lead to 38-27 with eight minutes to go. Still a fair amount of time. However, Oklahoma State came up empty on its next march, failing on a fourth-down pass attempt from the BU 27. One play later, Bears running back JaMycal Hasty put the win in the blast freezer when he unleashed a 73-yard touchdown run.
“When you turn the ball over in key situations, and give up a touchdown on a turnover and give up big plays, it’s hard for us to overcome that,” said OSU coach Mike Gundy, whose team was coming off an open date last week. “They ran 54 plays. We ran 86 plays – so they big-played us.”
No doubt. Baylor averaged 9.9 yards per snap on the day. Hasty rushed for 139 yards and two scores, averaging 9.3 yards a pop. Receivers Josh Fleeks and Tyquan Thornton seemed to run free all day, as OSU tried to bottle up Denzel Mims with double coverage. Fleeks had three catches for 126 yards and a touchdown, and Thornton made two grabs for 96 yards.
“We’ve got some really fast guys,” Brewer said. “Tyquan had a big one, we caught them in man coverage, and he just outran the guy. Fleeks, we got him a few. I think we just spread the ball around a little bit today, and a lot of guys got involved.”
Baylor located some wide open spaces in which to run as soon as it touched the ball in the ball game. After OSU went three and out, the Bears briskly responded by going three and in – just three plays and into the end zone. Brewer scrambled for 17 yards on BU’s opening play, John Lovett broke off a 20-yarder on the next, and then Lovett capped off drag-race start by busting a 25-yard touchdown run up the middle.
The Cowboys boast a rollicking running game too, though. Sophomore Chuba Hubbard came into the day as the nation’s leading rusher with 1,094 yards, and he helped script OSU’s response. On the ensuing possession, the Cowboys marched 78 yards in 13 plays, with Hubbard rushing for 38 of that. Spencer Sanders finished off the drive by lobbing a 5-yard touchdown pass in the left corner of the end zone to Jordan McCray. James Lynch blocked the ensuing extra-point attempt, but Baylor’s lead was whittled to 7-6.
Hubbard more than lived up to his billing, carrying 32 times for 171 yards and two TDs.
“I thought Hubbard was amazing,” Rhule said. “You never know how good someone is till you play him. We just couldn’t tackle him a lot of times.”
Baylor again accelerated into Cowboy territory, but an 18-yard scamper from Hasty ended in disaster for the Bears. At the end of the run, OSU linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez yanked the ball out of Hasty’s grasp for a fumble recovery. Officials turned to replay to determine if Hasty’s elbow might’ve hit the ground before the strip, but upheld the call upon review.
The teams exchanged punts until late in the second quarter. That’s when the Cowboys capitalized on a short field with a 54-yard scoring drive, helped along by a Blake Lynch missed tackle and a couple of penalties against the Bears.
The most costly malfeasance came when senior safety Chris Miller was whistled for targeting on OSU’s Tylan Wallace on a throw over the middle. The penalty, Miller’s second of the season, earned a disqualification. Miller missed the rest of the game, but will be available to play for Baylor’s Oct. 31 game against West Virginia.
Three plays after the flag, Hubbard punched it into the end zone on a 2-yard TD run, giving OSU a 13-7 edge with 4:15 left before halftime.
Brewer put the ball in Hasty’s hands on the next drive, and the senior back – who’s in the midst of arguably his best stretch of play at Baylor – made the Cowboys pay. Brewer scrambled before finding Hasty open in the flat, and the speedster went 73 yards all the way to the end zone. However, BU’s Chris Platt was flagged for holding downfield, bringing the ball back out to the 20. The Bears eventually settled for a John Mayers 28-yard field goal that cut the gap to 13-10.
Oklahoma State still had a chance to put more points on the board before the halftime break. The Cowboys shot downfield in a hurry, but the Bears negated the drive when sophomore Kalon “Boogie” Barnes intercepted Sanders in the end zone.
Rhule called Barnes’ pick “the play of the game” and used it in his halftime address to the team.
“He almost went 99 (yards) with it,” Rhule said. “I went in the locker room and we were shell-shocked. I said, ‘We just picked off a pass, we shouldn’t have so much energy right now. Stop worrying about winning.’ I just think guys grinded and played hard. … I thought we showed heart. I was very, very appreciative of our guys’ effort.”
