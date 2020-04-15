Stillwater (Okla.) cornerback Tevin Williams announced Wednesday that he has verbally committed to Baylor.

The 6-0, 172-pound three-star recruit chose Baylor over Texas Tech, SMU, New Mexico and Air Force.

Williams finished his junior season with 38 tackles and two interceptions. The two-sport athlete also stars for the track team as he's been timed at 10.75 seconds in the 100 meters, 24.07 seconds in the 200 meters and 52.16 in the 400 meters.

Williams is the sixth commitment in Baylor's 2021 class and the third defensive back as he joins Weatherford's Cicero Caston and Cypress Ranch safety Romario Noel.

