AMES, Iowa – Make it 14 wins in a row for the No. 1-ranked Baylor volleyball team.
The Bears had to work for it at times, but still managed to pocket another sweep by taking down Iowa State, 26-24, 25-18, 27-25, on Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum. Baylor (14-0 overall, 4-0 Big 12) has won its last 25 sets in a row.
The Cyclones (11-5, 2-2) pushed the Bears, particularly in the first set. Iowa State had a set point, leading 24-23, but Kara McGhee and Hannah Lockin teamed up for a big block of ISU’s Josie Herbst to tie the score. Then BU took the final two points of the set on a pair of attacking errors from the seemingly rattled Cyclones.
Yossiana Pressley (15 kills, 10 digs) and Lockin (34 assists, 15 digs) both had double-doubles for the Bears. Shelly Stafford contributed 10 kills on a .412 hitting percentage.
Annie Hatch topped Iowa State with 10 kills, while former Midway product Avery Rhodes had nine kills and two blocks.
Baylor will be back on the road again on Saturday, facing TCU in Fort Worth.
BU’s Dossey wins Big 12 Golfer of Month honor
Baylor’s Cooper Dossey won the Big 12 Men’s Golfer of the Month honor for September, the league announced Wednesday.
Dossey, a senior from Austin, led the Bears to two consecutive tournament titles while recording a pair of top 10 individual finishes in September. He shot par or better in seven of nine rounds with a 69.44 stroke average.
It’s the second recent honor for Dossey, who also won the national Ben Hogan Golfer of the Month honor.
Rifle and Pistol Club hosting gun show, sight-in
The Central Texas Rifle and Pistol Club will hold its 55th annual Rifle Sight-In and Gun Show on Oct. 19 and 20 at 384 Range Road in China Spring.
The show will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The cost for sight-in is $10 per rifle, and all proceeds benefit Toys for Tots. Visitors are asked not to bring a loaded rifle to the range.
For more information, visit ctrpclub.org or call (254) 662-2937.
McCann retires after loss to Cardinals
ATLANTA — Brian McCann’s Atlanta homecoming didn’t end the way he hoped.
McCann is retiring after a 15-year career that included two stints with his Atlanta hometown Braves, making the announcement Wednesday after the 13-1 loss to St. Louis in the decisive Game 5 of the NL Division Series.
“It’s sad but it’s time,” the 35-year-old said softly in the somber Atlanta clubhouse as he made his announcement. “I had a long career. Fifteen years is a long time, catching every day. I got to play in my hometown.”
McCann, from Duluth High School in the Atlanta area, played his first nine seasons with the Braves. Following three seasons with the New York Yankees and two with Houston, McCann returned to Atlanta to renew a friendship with Braves manager Brian Snitker that began in the minors.
Calhoun accused of sex discrimination
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hall of Fame basketball coach Jim Calhoun has been accused of sexual discrimination by a former associate athletic director at the University of Saint Joseph, the Division III school where Calhoun now works.
Jaclyn Piscitelli filed a lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District Court against the small Catholic school in West Hartford, which began admitting men in 2018. She alleges violations of Title IX, the federal law designed to ensure equal opportunities for women and girls in education, including athletics.
Piscitelli’s attorneys say she was fired in June after complaining about the conduct of men in the athletic department, including the 77-year-old Calhoun, whom she alleges helped turn the department into “a boys club” after he was hired to form and coach the school’s men’s basketball team.
Diana Sousa, a school spokeswomen, said the university does not comment on pending litigation.
“We have received and are reviewing the lawsuit,” she said in an email. “The University of Saint Joseph takes compliance with all matters relating to Title IX very seriously.”
A message seeking comment was left for Calhoun, who is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit. The suit seeks Piscitelli’s reinstatement, back pay and other unspecified monetary damages.
