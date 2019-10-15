When it comes to chasing turnovers, Baylor’s defense is already there.
And yet the Bears aren’t even close to where they want to be.
To clarify: In six games this year, the 18th-ranked Bears have forced 10 turnovers, as many as they totaled in last year’s 13-game season that ended with a win in the Texas Bowl. That’s progress. It’s an uptick. But for Baylor coach Matt Rhule, it’s a baby step rather than a Carl Lewis-like long jump.
“It’s still got a lot further to go, but I think it’s coming,” Rhule said. “I think we’re getting our hands on more balls in passing lanes. We recovered a fumble the other day. I just think there’s so much more that we could be.”
It’s been a point of emphasis for a while. Rhule actually assigned associate head coach Joey McGuire to serve as “Turnovers Coach” this season, in hopes of illuminating the importance of takeaways to his defenders. Last year’s 10 forced turnovers ranked tied for 127th in the country. Only Oregon State, with eight takeaways, had a smaller total.
The message seems to be taking hold. Baylor’s defenders have developed into more successful pickpockets as the season has progressed. After logging only one takeaway in each of their first three nonconference games, the Bears have produced multiple turnovers in the past three Big 12 contests, including a season-high three against Texas Tech.
“Coach McGuire preaches all the time, we need turnovers and we need to make them happen,” linebacker Jordan Williams said. “He said before the game, if we get three it’s going to be real hard for them to win.”
Indeed, all three of Baylor’s takeaways proved pivotal in the team’s 33-30 double-overtime win over the Red Raiders. Tech led 3-0 in the second quarter when Williams intercepted a Jett Duffey pass over the middle and returned it to the Baylor 43-yard-line. The Bears were able to cash in on the exchange with their first points of the day less than two minutes later, as John Mayers booted a 37-yard field goal.
The Red Raiders appeared poised to respond on their ensuing possession. Duffey led the team right down the field – zip, zip, zip – and into the red zone. But Baylor made it the dead zone, as Texas Tech running back SaRodorick Thompson lost the ball when he ran into his own blocker and Jameson Houston pounced on the gift at the 18 for the recovery.
Then in the fourth quarter, the Red Raiders were on the move again, eager to take advantage of their own interception of BU’s Charlie Brewer in the end zone. Duffey guided Tech some 60 yards down the field before Williams batted a pass into the air and Clay Johnston snatched it for the pick.
That’s the kind of greedy ball-hoggery that Baylor wants to absorb into its defensive identity. Like most teams, the Bears regularly practice trying to strip the ball out or picking off a pass with their defenders.
But it kind of comes down to an attitude, Rhule said.
“That to me is something you can coach, you can coach, you can coach, but you kind of just need guys to go out and do it,” he said. “Play fast and physical, knock the ball out, pick the ball off. So, I think our guys are starting to get that.”
Minus a crazy bounce here or there, it seems that turnovers don’t just happen. They’re a byproduct of a defense working in concert with one another. It’s probably not a coincidence that the Bears were able to apply a tidal wave of pressure to Tech’s Duffey, racking up five sacks and five more QB hurries. A quarterback under duress is infinitely more susceptible to making a bad throw or forcing the ball into a tight window. It’s science.
As the season rolls on, Baylor will continue to see some explosive offenses led by an array of dart throwers, including Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders this week.
To survive that gauntlet, they desperately need turnovers. In Rhule’s three seasons in Waco, the Bears are 5-0 when they win the turnover battle, as opposed to 8-5 when it’s an even stalemate and 1-12 when they lose it.
“We have to continue,” Rhule said. “We’re a little more of a zone defense this year and we’ll give up some throws here and there, but we have to tip some balls and make some picks and continue to get to the quarterback. I’m pleased with the evolution in those areas.”
Bear Facts: The Associated Press announced its Midseason All-America Team on Tuesday, and a pair of Baylor defenders earned accolades. Junior defensive end James Lynch made the first team, while senior nose tackle Bravvion Roy claimed second-team honors.
Lynch has 17 tackles on the season, with 11.5 going for losses, including 8.5 sacks. His sack total is tied for second nationally behind Boise State linebacker Curtis Weaver, who has nine. Roy has made 23 tackles with five tackles for losses, one sack, and five quarterback hurries.
