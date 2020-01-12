The Baylor Lady Bears started last week ranked No. 6 in the nation.
Since then, the Lady Bears have played like they took that ranking as a personal offense.
Three days after thumping top-ranked Connecticut, Baylor kept it going by running past Oklahoma State, 94-48, on Sunday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.
Lady Bears forward NaLyssa Smith posted career highs in both points and rebounds as she scored 30 and pulled down 15 boards.
But Smith wasn’t the only Baylor player to record a double-double as forward Lauren Cox scored 14 with 10 rebounds.
Lady Bears point guard Te’a Cooper contributed 16 points and four assists and forward Queen Egbo came off the bench to grab 15 boards.
All of that meant Baylor made life miserable for Oklahoma State. To add to it, the Lady Bears outrebounded the Cowgirls, 61-21, and held them to 25-percent shooting from the field.
A new poll will come out on Monday and, if the voters see it similarly to Oklahoma State coach Jim Littell, the Lady Bears could be headed for the top spot.
“It’s obvious to me that they have the best club in the country,” Littell said.
Even after a win over No. 1 UConn last week, Baylor coach Kim Mulkey emphasized rebounding and that was evident in the Big 12 win.
The Lady Bears notched a plus-40 performance in that category while holding Oklahoma State (10-5, 1-2) to five second-chance points.
“(Oklahoma State forward) Natasha Mack is one of the better offensive rebounders in the league. I told them over and over, Cox is going to do her job on Mack. Everybody else crash the boards and help us on the boards,” Mulkey said. “I just thought we swarmed the ball better.”
The Lady Bears (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) boosted their conference winning streak to 43 straight games and avoided a potential letdown after beating the Huskies on Thursday.
Smith, who had a dominant fourth quarter in the Lady Bears’ victory over UConn, picked up where she left off in the first half against Oklahoma State.
She was especially active on the offensive end as she grabbed six boards under Baylor’s basket on the way to a first-half double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Midway through the second quarter, Smith made a fast-break layup, a running jumper off the glass and another inside basket on three successive trips down the floor. She finished her personal 8-0 mini run by making a pair of free throws that put the Lady Bears up 42-15 with 3:33 left in the second quarter.
“She can score a lot of different ways,” Littell said. “She has the ability to catch the ball in their high-low game and drive it to the hole. She can beat you down the floor. She can score off an offensive rebound. When you’re a player and you can score in multiple ways, it makes you very special.”
Cooper, the other prime performer lately in Baylor’s dominant inside-outside game, shined during the Lady Bears’ 14-0 run in the first quarter.
Cox found Cooper on a long outlet pass for a layup, Cooper dished to Smith for an inside basket, and then Cooper nailed a 3-pointer for Baylor baskets on three straight trips.
Cooper finished the first half with 10 points and three assists as she and Smith led the Lady Bears to a 43-24 advantage at the break.
Baylor played its signature stingy defense in opening up the first half lead. Oklahoma State went to the break shooting 24 percent with just eight made field goals.
The Lady Bears extended the lead to 30 by the end of the third quarter and kept the pressure on until they had scored the most points by either team in the Baylor-Oklahoma State series. All 11 players on the Lady Bears’ roster scored in the contest.
Additionally, Baylor went 8 of 13 from beyond the arc to post their most made 3-pointers in a Big 12 game since February of 2018.
