When Mack Rhoades took over as Baylor’s athletic director in July 2016, he gave each person in the athletic department a desk plaque. The gift represented more than a decoration for Rhoades, but rather a mindset he wanted to permeate the culture of Baylor athletics.
The inscription read, “There’s no limit to what you can accomplish when you don’t mind who gets the credit.”
So, when Rhoades learned that the Tribune-Herald was honoring him as its 2019 Central Texas Sportsperson of the Year, his first instinct was to pass the credit on to everyone else.
Without question, Baylor experienced a special athletic year. But nobody did it alone, Rhoades said.
“This is not a one-person award, this is an award that’s a result of so many people’s hard people work and dedication,” Rhoades said. “I’m just so grateful for all of them, the people that I get to come and work with each and every day. It has been a lot of fun.
“Again, I go back to the people. It’s been a lot of fun, because of the success, but it’s even been more fun because of the people you’re doing it with.”
Each year since 2010, the Trib has chosen an athlete, team, coach or administrator as the Sportsperson of the Year. The winner is selected by a newsroom committee and is given to the person(s) who made a significant impact on Central Texas sports over the calendar year while personifying a noble character and a spirit of sportsmanship.
And for Baylor fans, 2019 was the gift that kept on giving. There were grand successes on the courts and fields, along with ambitious undertakings off of it. Rhoades’ stated goal of “preparing champions for life” seems to be working on a variety of different levels.
Of course, if you’re judging an athletic department’s champions by actual championships, Baylor had much to celebrate. Kim Mulkey’s women’s basketball team went 37-1 and defeated Notre Dame, 82-81, in the NCAA final to capture the program’s third national title. One NCAA title is hard to do. Three? That’s legendary.
Baylor’s acrobatics and tumbling program has also made winning national titles a habit. Felecia Mulkey – those Baylor Mulkeys really know how to win – spearheaded a fifth straight run to a NCATA crown. There were also Big 12 titles won by Baylor equestrian and volleyball. Ryan McGuyre’s volleyball program enjoyed the best season in school history by far, culminating with a first-ever Final Four trip.
Oh, and all Matt Rhule’s Baylor football team did was win 11 games (tied for the most in a regular season in 120 years of BU football), make the Big 12 championship game for the first time, and clinch the first Sugar Bowl trip in 62 years.
Out of all of that (and more), how do you pick a highlight? Rhoades couldn’t.
“Certainly winning the national championship in women’s basketball, it’s really hard to win a national championship,” Rhoades said. “That entire storyline, what a special season that was, and what a terrific run. Baseball in the spring had a special season, men’s tennis making the Elite Eight in Coach (Brian) Boland’s first year. Equestrian winning the Big 12. It’s so hard to pick and select in 2019. I thought Coach (Scott) Drew did one of his best coaching jobs of all-time, so that was really terrific.
“This fall, to have football do the unexpected, that’s what makes it so special, and of course one more game to finish. But the whole symmetry of 1-11 to 11-1 and playing in a Big 12 championship game. And then volleyball, to be ranked No. 1 for a lot of season and to receive the No. 1 overall seed and to get to the Final Four. So there’s been so much in terms of on-the-field success, and it’s because we’ve got great coaches and special student-athletes.”
In all, 17 of Baylor’s 19 sports reached the postseason in 2018-19, reflecting an across-the-board consistency that many colleges around the country would envy.
Another of Baylor athletics’ most talked-about initiatives of the year involved the roll-out of the “Baylor United” campaign in conjunction with Nike. Rhoades wanted to get Baylor’s teams all on the same page from a branding perspective. Before, the various teams competed in uniforms showcasing three different shades of gold and five different shades of green, along with 20 different variations of the interlocking BU logo and Baylor wordmark.
After 18 months of researching and refining, Baylor unveiled the rebranding in April, in conjunction with Baylor’s Green and Gold spring football game.
“I love the fact that we’ve set a foundation in terms of our green and gold, and our marks,” Rhoades said. “I love the fact that athletics and campus are united, and sharing the same mark. And I think it’s been really, really important to engage the city of Waco. They’ve been great partners, in terms of embracing this whole branding united campaign.”
Rhoades called Nike “a great partner for us,” and also praised associate AD for external affairs Jovan Overshown for her work in overseeing the project.
A month later, Rhoades was able to make an even bigger announcement. On the heels of the largest lead gift in university history, he unveiled the plans for a new $105 million basketball-only fieldhouse to be built between Baylor Ballpark and the Ferrell Center. Fundraising efforts are ongoing for that new facility, tentatively named the Baylor Basketball Pavilion, as well as an operations building for Baylor football.
“To be able to unveil our master plan for our facilities will really help to anchor us as we move forward,” Rhoades said.
Even with the project still in the artist rendering imagination phase, it’s stirred up excitement among the coaches who will be most directly affected. Once Baylor’s basketball teams shift to the pavilion, the volleyball and A&T programs will be able to move into the Ferrell Center full-time. While both programs hold competitions in the Ferrell Center, they primarily practice at the 81-year-old Marrs McLean Gymnasium.
“They’re all so very excited,” Rhoades said. “When you think about Coach (Kim) Mulkey and Coach Drew, to have a basketball-specific venue that is really intimate and really allows for a true home-court advantage, I think it’s going to be great for both of those programs. And I know they’re excited. I know that Coach Felecia Mulkey and Ryan are absolutely can’t-wait.
“That’s the balancing act, is once you announce that vision then everybody wants it built yesterday. So, we’re working through that process. I don’t say this in a positive manner, but patience is not a virtue of mine necessarily. We want to get those facility projects started as soon as we can.”
The “Baylor Built” program that the athletic department installed in December 2018 attempts to take a holistic approach in developing its athletes, focusing on such areas as career development, community involvement, and spiritual growth. Baylor also continues to lead the way on the “student” part of the phrase student-athlete, as it topped the Big 12 in Graduation Success Rate for the sixth straight year.
“Mack is a transformational leader who has completely reshaped and improved Baylor’s athletic department over the last three years,” Rhule said. “Mack’s commitment to Baylor is only surpassed by his commitment to the 500 student-athletes he serves on a daily basis.”
Running an athletic department is laborious. The modern-day AD is part fundraiser, part visionary, part psychologist. They spend an inordinate amount of time boarding and exiting airplanes. Over the course of this busy and undeniably successful year for Baylor athletics, Rhoades found it hard to catch his breath.
But there are moments where he couldn’t help but stop and be grateful.
“I think college athletics, for all of us that are in it, trying to be at the top and then trying to remain there are such a grind,” he said. “For 30 seconds you try to reflect and say, ‘Wow, this is really cool. Can’t believe we’re here.’ Then you move on.
“You’re always worried, I’m always worried, if you’re spending energy there you’re getting caught or chased down by somebody else, so you’re always trying to stay ahead. But certainly there are those moments where you just take a deep breath and go, ‘Wow, this is really cool, and I’m proud of all of the people that were a part of this journey.’”
For Rhoades, the most special people who aid his journey are his family, his wife Amy and his three daughters, Nicolette, Natalie and Noelle. He labeled Amy “an absolute saint.”
“When we think about the journey we’ve had, she’s never once said no, she’s always been supportive,” he said. “When we walked into this job, she was the biggest supporter, the biggest cheerleader. Then my daughters have always been unbelievable, along with Amy, in terms of just adapting. They always make the best out of a particular situation.”
Rhoades believes the future at Baylor is limitless. It goes back to that idea he put forth upon his arrival, that one-for-all notion of everyone doing their part and not worrying about who gets praised for it.
“Hopefully, that’s a foundation for who we are as a family,” Rhoades said. “That’s why this award, quite frankly, is a little embarrassing, because it puts the focus on one person. And I’m grateful and honored, and that means that we’re doing some really good things, but this award is because of that mindset. This award is because all of the special people that I get to work with each and every day.”
