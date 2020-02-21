No-no Rodoni is back but that isn’t the only reason the Baylor softball team is excited about its prospects this season.
After Gia Rodoni spun her fifth career no-hitter in a 1-0 win over Tulsa, Sidney Holman-Mansell threw a three-hitter in a 5-1 win over Illinois on Friday to open the Baylor Invitational.
The Lady Bears (10-2) extended their winning streak to eight games coming into the second day of the tournament against Texas State Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and No. 17 Minnesota at 4:45 p.m.
Missing last season following knee surgery, Rodoni (5-1) has pitched spectacularly in her comeback as a fifth-year senior as she mixed her speeds and amassed nine strikeouts while walking just one batter against Tulsa.
“I felt like I hadn’t missed a year,” Rodoni said. “Everything felt good, my body felt good. On speeds, I’d like to see them increase a little bit, but I’m content with where they’re at so far and how far they’ve come. It was just a great overall team effort, so I’m super pleased with the performance.”
In nine appearances this season, Rodoni has allowed 15 hits, six walks and five earned runs while striking out 52 in 34.2 innings.
“She’s been phenomenal this early in the season,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “We didn’t expect her to be progressed to this point this early and this quickly. But she’s doing an outstanding job right now. Last year was bad not having her, but if we had her last year we wouldn’t have her this year. So I’m enjoying the fact that we’ve got her this year.”
Baylor scored its only run against Tulsa (8-3) in the sixth when Maddison Kettler reached on an infield single, moved to second on Josie Bower’s sacrifice bunt, and came in from second on Taylor Ellis’ single to left field. Baylor finished with six hits off Tulsa starter Samantha Pochop (2-1).
In the second game, Holman-Mansell (3-1) walked three batters and struck out nine in a complete-game performance against Illinois (6-4). The junior right-hander had to shoulder the load last season with Rodoni out.
“We only really had one pitcher last year, so it’s been a while since we’ve had two performances this efficient,” Moore said. “Sid stayed around the zone and threw really hard and stayed with two-ball counts at the most, and every now and then a three-ball count. I certainly thought that was one of her better performances against a great team in a Baylor uniform.”
Former Midway star Rhein Trochim gave Illinois a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth when she reached on an infield single and scored on Delaney Rummell’s sacrifice fly.
But Hannah Thompson led off the bottom of the sixth with a double to the right-field alley for the Lady Bears. Pinch runner Alyssa Avalos scored on shortstop Katie Wingerter’s throwing error after she picked up Lou Gilbert’s grounder.
Baylor took a 2-1 lead when Gilbert scored on Rummell’s throwing error after she fielded Kyla Walker’s ground ball at third base.
Bower broke it open when she powered a two-run homer over the right-field fence off Illinois starting pitcher Sydney Sickels (2-3) to give the Lady Bears a 4-1 lead. It was her second homer of the season.
“She had been throwing that changeup since the beginning of the game, so it was in the back of our minds the entire time,” Bower said. “I don’t think I’ve ever hit a ball like that before.”
Baylor added another run to cap a five-run sixth before Holman-Mansell finished off the game by pitching a scoreless seventh.
Walker hit her ninth career triple in the fourth inning to tie the Baylor career record. But her inning-opening hit was wasted when the Lady Bears couldn’t drive her in.
“When we had that triple early on with Kyla and had the meat of our order coming up and couldn’t push her across was pretty frustrating,” Moore said. “But we continued to put pressure on a pitcher who was really pretty dominant. To have quality at-bats and you push the count a little deeper, you see a different pitcher late in the game. We were finally able to get on her. We grew up as a team a little bit tonight to win a game like that.”
Earlier Friday, Amber Fiser threw a no-hitter as Minnesota run-ruled Tulsa in 11 innings. Texas State took a 3-2 win over Minnesota before dropping a 1-0 decision to Illinois.
