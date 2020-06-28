Former Baylor Lady Bear point guard Te’a Cooper signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.
Cooper was selected 18th overall by the Phoenix Mercury in the second round of the WNBA Draft in April. The Mercury waived Cooper on May 26 when they were setting their roster, despite not having training camp.
After coming to Baylor as a graduate transfer from South Carolina for the 2019-20 season, Cooper averaged 13.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Lady Bears.
The WNBA is set to play a 22-game season beginning in July and going to October at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
