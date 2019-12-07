ARLINGTON – Down to third-string quarterback Jacob Zeno, Baylor’s chances of winning the Big 12 championship game over Oklahoma seemed less than zero.
Starter Charlie Brewer went out with a potential head injury in the second quarter and second-team quarterback Gerry Bohanon re-injured his knee in the fourth quarter.
That left Baylor’s fate to Zeno, a true freshman who had seen his first action last weekend in the fourth quarter of a 55-point blowout against Kansas and had been playing Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts on Baylor’s scout team throughout this week.
But Zeno didn’t buckle under the pressure. With the Bears trailing by 10, Zeno stepped in with 10:31 remaining and threw an 81-yard touchdown pass to Trestan Ebner and then hit Chris Platt with a 78-yarder to set up John Mayers’ 27-yard field goal that sent the game into overtime.
The No. 6 Sooners pulled out a 30-23 win in overtime with Rhamondre Stevenson’s five-yard touchdown run, but the No. 7 Bears once again showed courage and clutch play under pressure that has defined them all season.
“They can be disappointed, they certainly cannot hang their heads,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “They overcame adversity and battled and fought and had a chance to win the game. To lose Charlie (Brewer) and to go out there and play the way we played and hold Oklahoma to 23 points in regulation, I think that just speaks to who we are.”
With their third straight Big 12 championship game win Saturday at AT&T Stadium, the Sooners (12-1) moved into position to make the College Football Playoff for the third straight year when the four-team field is announced at 11 a.m. Sunday following No. 4 Georgia’s loss to No. 2 LSU and No. 5 Utah’s loss to Oregon.
If the Sooners make the CFP, the Bears (11-2) will play in their first Sugar Bowl in New Orleans since 1957 on New Year’s Day against Georgia. They’ve come a long way since Rhule’s first Baylor team went 1-11 in 2017.
“I don’t think people realize that this team is the toughest in the country because we’ve been through more than anybody can imagine,” said Baylor defensive lineman James Lynch, who collected two sacks to set Baylor’s single-season record with 12½. “The things we’ve gone through since our freshman year, things that have been said to us, people thinking we don’t belong here. It made us have a chip on our shoulder and it made us work. It wasn’t enough today but it will be soon enough.”
Though losing their first Big 12 championship game was a huge disappointment, the Baylor players could take some solace in the way they responded under such dire circumstances after seeing Brewer and Bohanon go down.
“We’re proud of each other, but it’s a lot of pain going through the locker room,” Ebner said. “We really wanted to do this for our seniors, and send them out on a good note, especially with all they’ve been through. But everybody is still proud and we’re going to just try to win a bowl game.”
The Bears’ only two losses this season were against the Sooners, including a tight 34-31 loss on Nov. 16 at McLane Stadium.
Hurts continued his bid for the Heisman Trophy as he hit 17 of 24 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown. After missing the first game against the Bears, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was a major factor with eight catches for 173 yards.
But Baylor’s defense put solid pressure on Hurts by sacking him three times while also forcing an interception and a fumble.
“That’s the good thing about playing a team twice,” said Baylor defensive end James Lockhart. “Personally, I watched our last game three times on tape and I tried to get a feel for how they block up front, kind of what Jalen does, where he likes to move around in the pocket. So I really just tried to study from a schematic standpoint and from a personnel standpoint. And I feel like I was able to play faster and read my keys a lot faster.”
The Sooners appeared in ideal shape to win in regulation after Hurts hit Nick Basquine with an 18-yard touchdown pass to take a 20-13 lead with 3:09 left in the third quarter before Gabe Brkic nailed a 24-yard field goal to take a 10-point lead with 10:31 left in the game.
But then Zeno stepped in and everything changed.
After Isaiah Thomas sacked Zeno for a six-yard loss on his first play, he zipped a pass to Ebner coming out of the backfield. Ebner turned on the jets and outraced the Oklahoma defense down the right sideline for an 81-yard touchdown to cut Oklahoma’s lead to 23-20 with 9:41 remaining.
“Zeno, that was just a gutsy performance by a freshman who came in and made plays when we needed to make plays,” Ebner said. “He’s got a great arm, you can see some of the throws he made. He threw me a good ball. I thought I was going to get hit, honestly. Once I caught it and took off running, my thought process was not to get caught from behind.”
The Sooners moved to Baylor’s 44 on their next possession before Reeves Mundschau punted 34 yards to Baylor’s 10. The Bears were immediately flagged for an ineligible receiver downfield to go back to the 5.
But Zeno came up with another big pass as he hit Chris Platt streaking downfield for 17 yards before Oklahoma’s Tre Brown dragged him down at the 17 to set up Mayers’ field goal to tie the game at 23-23 with 3:25 remaining.
“It’s just next man up,” Zeno said. “Every game I was preparing like I was the starter. My number just got called, so I stepped up. I was prepared the whole game because I knew if it came down to it I needed to be ready. I was a bit nervous at the beginning, but at the end of the day it’s just football.”
Baylor won the coin toss in overtime and elected to defend, giving the Oklahoma offense possession at the 25.
Hurts hit Lamb for two yards, but Baylor linebacker Jordan Williams was penalized for a facemask call to put the Sooners at the 11. Hurts followed with a six-yard run before Stevenson barged through a big hole up the middle for the five-yard touchdown to give Oklahoma a 30-23 lead.
Facing all-out Oklahoma blitzes, Zeno missed his first two passes before Nik Bonitto and Jalen Redmond sacked him for a 10-yard loss on third down. Hurried once again, Zeno threw another incompletion to Denzel Mims on Baylor’s final play.
Though the Bears couldn’t score in overtime, Rhule was impressed by how Zeno performed under crushing pressure on a big stage.
“For a guy who was running the scout team all week, I thought he did a great job,” Rhule said. “I have confidence in him. We were down, Gerry was hurting all week and he was trying to gut it out but he couldn’t move. If you put a guy out there who can’t move, he’s eventually going to get hurt.”
The Sooners looked like they were going to roll to the win when they opened up a 10-0 first-quarter lead.
Lamb showed how dangerous he was on Oklahoma’s second possession as he caught a short pass from Hurts and made at least four Baylor defenders miss him as he kept cutting past them for 71 yards to the 7.
Two plays later, Kennedy Brooks ran for a six-yard touchdown to give the Sooners a quick 7-0 lead.
After forcing Baylor’s second punt, the Sooners moved into scoring position again as Lamb grabbed a 26-yard pass from Hurts to set up Brkic’s 44-yard field goal to open up a 10-0 lead with 4:51 left in the first quarter.
Baylor’s comeback began when James Lynch busted through to strip the ball from Hurts and linebacker Terrel Bernard recovered for Baylor at Oklahoma’s 29 after an 11-yard loss.
“We went into that series knowing we needed a turnover, momentum shift and (Lynch) came up with a big play, a strip sack,” Bernard said.
The Bears couldn’t move but Mayers drilled a 44-yard field goal to cut Oklahoma’s lead to 10-3. Williams then intercepted Hurts’ pass and returned it five yards to Oklahoma’s 23 with 6:06 left in the second quarter.
“We had a zone drop and I saw (Lamb) fall down, and he threw the ball right at me,” Williams said. “It was a big game changer because we flipped the field.”
Bohanon stepped in for Brewer, who left the game after official Mike Defee noticed the quarterback didn’t look good after taking a hard shot by the Sooners.
Bohanon was immediately sacked by Neville Gallimore for a 10-yard loss, but he made up for it by hitting Tyquan Thornton for a 33-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 10-10 tie with 2:59 left in the second quarter.
Bohanon wasn’t through as Thornton made a nice adjustment on a high pass for a 29-yard gain. Mayers stepped in for a 28-yard field goal to lift the Bears to their first lead of the day at 13-10 with eight seconds left in the second quarter.
Though the Bears couldn’t pull it out in overtime, they showed they deserve to be mentioned among the country’s best teams after taking the powerful Sooners to the wire for the second straight time.
“These games are hard,” said Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley. “A lot of credit to Matt Rhule, his staff, and that team over there because we have a lot of respect for them. They have done a tremendous job and it was difficult to beat them twice.”
