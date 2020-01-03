After building an impressive nonconference resume that will pay off in March, No. 6 Baylor will try to enhance its NCAA tournament credentials as Big 12 play unfolds.
But Baylor’s start to conference play is nobody’s idea of a favorable schedule.
The Bears will open against Texas at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center before hitting the road to face No. 22 Texas Tech on Tuesday and No. 3 Kansas on Jan. 11.
With those two giants looming next week, the Bears (10-1) know the importance of snagging a home win against the Longhorns (10-2).
“When you’re playing in the Big 12, it’s so tough to win on the road and that means you have to win your home games,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “When you play a team like Texas, obviously Baylor Nation and Central Texas know the importance of rivalry games. Our guys will be excited. Last year we got down big, and I thought the crowd really helped us get back into the game and win it late (84-83 in overtime).”
The Bears have already beaten three top 25 teams – No. 10 Villanova, No. 11 Butler and No. 25 Arizona – and were on the verge of beating Washington until the Huskies staged a late rally for a 67-64 win on Nov. 8 in Anchorage, Alaska.
Though the Longhorns aren’t ranked, they’re talented and will present a difficult challenge for the Bears.
Texas features a trio of dynamic starting guards in Matt Coleman, Andrew Jones and Jase Febres. Coleman leads Texas with 12.6 points and 4.8 assists per game while Jones is averaging 11.5 points and Febres 10.9. Additionally, sophomore guard Courtney Ramey is putting up 10.9 points off the bench.
“Matt (Coleman) has given a lot of people some problems,” Drew said. “Texas has real athletic guards, real quick guards, and guards who can shoot it and get to the rim. It’s a very talented team. Most of the guys were top 50 recruits coming out.”
With forward Jaxson Hayes gone to the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, the Longhorns are led in the paint by 6-9 junior forward Jericho Sims, who is averaging 8.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.
Baylor senior forward Freddie Gillespie is looking forward to the challenge of facing Sims. The 6-9 Gillespie has been a force inside by averaging nine points while ranking second in the Big 12 with 9.2 rebounds per game and fourth with 2.2 blocks.
“I got to catch a few Texas games this year, and I think he’s really improved his game since last year,” Gillespie said. “I think he’s stepped in nicely since Jaxson Hayes left. He uses his athleticism, his strength. He’s definitely gotten more confident, more comfortable on the floor. Seeing that, I’ve just worked with the coaches looking at his film, and I think we have a good game plan and a good way to go win this Saturday.”
Struggling to return from last year’s season-ending knee injury, Baylor junior forward Tristan Clark has missed four games. But he showed some good signs in Monday’s 83-57 win over Jackson State as he hit two of four shots and all three free throws in 20 minutes off the bench.
Drew hopes to continue giving the preseason all-Big 12 pick more minutes as the season progresses.
“Definitely, mentally it’s half the battle if not more,” Drew said. “At the same time, physically you can see that his knee when he does play it swells. You see there are some physical issues you’re still overcoming. Hopefully, we can keep that headed in a positive direction.”
Like the Longhorns, the Bears are a guard-oriented team. Building on last year’s superb freshman season, Jared Butler ranks second in the Big 12 with 17.6 points per game with a league-leading 44.2 3-point percentage.
MaCio Teague is the conference’s eighth-leading scorer with a 14.6 average while point guard Davion Mitchell is averaging 9.8 points and a team-high 3.4 assists. Devonte Bandoo has come off the bench to average 8.5 points while shooting 39.5 percent from 3-point range.
“Having multiple people is really beneficial from the standpoint that it’s easy to trap just one ballhandler and now make other people playmakers,” Drew said. “But when you have two or three or four guys who can make plays, it’s a lot tougher to guard.”
Mitchell has a reputation for playing tough defense but lately he’s become a greater offensive threat as he hit 14 of 18 shots against Tennessee-Martin and Jackson State.
“My teammates have just been encouraging me to keep shooting,” Mitchell said. “They tell me they’re going to fall, they all look good. So I just credit my teammates because they all have confidence in me.”
The Bears have had the Longhorns’ number lately by winning seven of the last eight games. They understand the importance of beating Texas in the Big 12 opener with two of their toughest road games of the season coming up.
“Record-wise we accomplished everything we wanted (in nonconference) except maybe 20 seconds in a game (against Washington),” Drew said. “Now it’s a situation of what can you do in conference. For us, we’ve had some second and third-place finishes. Like everyone in the league, first game out everyone wants to win it and so do we.”
