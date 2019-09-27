DALLAS – The sixth-ranked Baylor equestrian team found a little hitch in their giddy-up on Friday, as they lost to No. 5 SMU, 14-5, in their season opener at the Dallas Equestrian Center.

It’s the first loss in a season opener for Baylor under third-year head coach Casie Maxwell.

SMU flattened Baylor with a 5-0 win in flat. Freshman Gabrielle Marty gave the Bears their first points of the meet in horsemanship when she scored a 75.5 on Desi, beating SMU’s Mallory Vreogh’s 65.5 score. Junior Clara Johnson gave BU its other horsemanship point.

Baylor also won fences, 3-2, led by senior Madison Day, who had a team-high 86 score on Converse. The Bears (0-1) will next host the Willis Invitational against UC Davis and Delaware State on Oct. 4-5.

Volleyball program holding meeting

Van Davis’s Volleyball Training for Life program will hold a family interest meeting on Sunday.

The meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in room 308 of Baylor’s McLane Student Life Center. The once-a-week training program is for girls in grades 4-12. It will start Nov. 5 and run through the end of April, and seeks to develop proper volleyball techniques along with learning responsibility, teamwork and community service.

For more info, email beawesomewithvan@gmail.com or call (254) 716-8605.

No. 1 UMHB hosts Howard Payne

BELTON – The No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor is off to a 2-0, 1-0 American Southwest Conference, start following two home games. The Crusaders will host their third game of the season Saturday when Howard Payne University comes to Crusader Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

Belton opened conference play last Saturday with a 23-13 win over Belhaven University. The Cru will seek to develop greater confidence as the young team strives to defend their championship from last year.

Howard Payne (2-1, 1-1 conference) is a conference leader in scoring and total offense per game.

UMHB has a current winning streak of 34 straight regular season games with 28 straight ASC wins and a 63-game regular season streak.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments