DALLAS – The sixth-ranked Baylor equestrian team found a little hitch in their giddy-up on Friday, as they lost to No. 5 SMU, 14-5, in their season opener at the Dallas Equestrian Center.
It’s the first loss in a season opener for Baylor under third-year head coach Casie Maxwell.
SMU flattened Baylor with a 5-0 win in flat. Freshman Gabrielle Marty gave the Bears their first points of the meet in horsemanship when she scored a 75.5 on Desi, beating SMU’s Mallory Vreogh’s 65.5 score. Junior Clara Johnson gave BU its other horsemanship point.
Baylor also won fences, 3-2, led by senior Madison Day, who had a team-high 86 score on Converse. The Bears (0-1) will next host the Willis Invitational against UC Davis and Delaware State on Oct. 4-5.
Volleyball program holding meeting
Van Davis’s Volleyball Training for Life program will hold a family interest meeting on Sunday.
The meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in room 308 of Baylor’s McLane Student Life Center. The once-a-week training program is for girls in grades 4-12. It will start Nov. 5 and run through the end of April, and seeks to develop proper volleyball techniques along with learning responsibility, teamwork and community service.
For more info, email beawesomewithvan@gmail.com or call (254) 716-8605.
No. 1 UMHB hosts Howard Payne
BELTON – The No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor is off to a 2-0, 1-0 American Southwest Conference, start following two home games. The Crusaders will host their third game of the season Saturday when Howard Payne University comes to Crusader Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
Belton opened conference play last Saturday with a 23-13 win over Belhaven University. The Cru will seek to develop greater confidence as the young team strives to defend their championship from last year.
Howard Payne (2-1, 1-1 conference) is a conference leader in scoring and total offense per game.
UMHB has a current winning streak of 34 straight regular season games with 28 straight ASC wins and a 63-game regular season streak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.