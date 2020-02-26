Baylor is well represented with six players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, which will begin on-field workouts Thursday and continue through Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
All-America defensive lineman James Lynch and wide receiver Denzel Mims are expected to be the highest Baylor players drafted April 23-25 in Las Vegas.
They’re joined at the NFL Combine by defensive backs Grayland Arnold and Chris Miller, linebacker Clay Johnston and running back JaMycal Hasty.
Johnston is trying to bounce back from a midseason knee injury that kept him out the remainder of the 2019 season.
Highlassies softball team gets off to blazing conference start
CISCO — The No. 16 McLennan softball team kept up its impressive hitting prowess, sweeping a conference-opening doubleheader against Cisco on Wednesday.
MCC used a four-run eighth inning to knock off Cisco, 10-7, in the opener, and then left no doubt in the second game, winning, 14-0, in a five-inning run-rule.
Cydney DeLeon mashed the ball for MCC (13-2, 2-0) in the opener, going 4-for-5 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs. Sophie Wideman also swung a hot bat, going 3-for-3 with five RBIs. Wideman had a bases-clearing, three-run double in the eighth when MCC took the lead to stay.
In the second game, Gracy Crafts pitched a five-inning no-hitter in the circle for the Highlassies. She had plenty of run support too, headlined by Arianna Perales (2-2, 4 RBIs) and Wideman (2-4, HR, 2 RBIs).
MCC continues conference action on Saturday, hosting Weatherford in a doubleheader at noon.
Bregman becomes 7th Astros player hit by pitch in 5 games
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Houston’s Alex Bregman was hit on the back by a breaking ball from St. Louis reliever Ramon Santos on Wednesday, the seventh Astros player plunked in five spring training games.
“It was a splitter,” Bregman said. “It just got away from him.”
Some opposing players have called for retaliation against the Astros following Major League Baseball’s finding that Houston broke rules against electronic sign-stealing en route to its 2017 World Series title and again in 2018.
Dustin Garneau was hit Sunday against Washington, and José Altuve was grazed Monday against Detroit, when Osvaldo Duarte and Alex De Goti also were hit. Aledmys Díaz and Jake Meyers were hit Tuesday by Miami.
Santos’ 1-0 pitch in the fifth inning struck Bregman on the left shoulder blade. The two-time All-Star trotted to first, then was replaced by a pinch runner.
“I think I got hit like 10 times last year, or something like that,” Bregman said. “One of them got me good last year, but that one was just a split-finger.”
Bregman hit his first homer of spring training, a tying solo shot in the third on an 0-2 pitch from Angel Rondon. Houston hit four homers in a 7-5 loss to the Cardinals in a split-squad game for both sides.
Houston pitching coach Brent Strom was ejected by plate umpire Mike Eastabrook in the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes.
Hornets’ Monk suspended indefinitelyCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hornets guard Malik Monk has been suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program.
The suspension begins with Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks and will continue until he is determined to be in full compliance with the program.
The third-year reserve from Kentucky is averaging 10.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21 minutes per game this season. However, he had been playing much better of late, averaging 18.2 points per game in the last seven.
Monk has played in 191 games during his career with one start.
Hornets coach James Borrego said before the game he hadn’t spoken to Monk since learning of the suspension.
“Obviously we give him our full support,” Borrego said. “It’s a situation that, all of us face different things in life. It’s how you respond. It’s my belief knowing Malik that he will respond the right way and he has my full support, he has our organization’s full support. And it does put us in a bind, but I believe that in the end its going to be a very positive story. I look forward to talking to him, but that’s where we’re at today.”
