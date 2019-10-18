There are times, however fleeting, that Kara McGhee reveals her true age.
“During games, I’ll do something, and I’ll be like, ‘Wow, I’m a freshman for sure,’” McGhee said. “But it’s fun. Making those mistakes and having those moments has made me better, and I learn from them, so it’s a positive.”
Those moments are unfolding less and less often. Baylor’s No. 1-ranked volleyball team overflows with a surplus of upper-crust upperclassmen. And yet here stands McGhee, a 6-foot-4 freshman whose impact has been both immediate and impressive.
“For Kara, it clearly jumps out that she can jump up,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “She’s a strong, tall athlete, already a great blocker that we’re trying to sharpen even more. She hits hard, contacts high. But Kara, like a lot of the rest of our athletes, was really attracted to the values and principles we have here at Baylor.”
Let’s travel back to the beginning of McGhee’s story, for it’s, as Julie Andrews might croon, a very good place to start. She always had her nose in a book. Still does, honestly. Her mother Christine read books by C.S. Lewis to Kara and her two siblings, and she also plowed through the Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling.
But as bookworms go, she liked to wiggle. The McGhees are also a sports family. Kara’s brother Luke plays basketball at Texas A&M, and she has an uncle who played for the NFL’s Denver Broncos. Her father Steve coached football for many years, most recently at San Antonio Clark High School, before hanging up his whistle in January to move into administration.
So, while her books took her to faraway lands, McGhee always came circling back to the fieldhouse.
“I feel like I grew up at a football stadium. All of my memories are at football games, at Clark, the high school he coached at,” McGhee said. “That’s definitely my childhood growing up, around football.”
As for her own athletic pursuits, she focused on basketball until age 12. That’s when she followed her friends into volleyball, more out of conformity than any great desire. However, the more she played, the more she enjoyed herself, to the point where she eventually dropped basketball to lock in on volleyball full-time.
Playing in college definitely crossed her mind. But it arrived in the form of wistful daydreams, until the day she received her first recruiting correspondence.
“Honestly, it was always a dream of mine, but it was a dream that seemed unrealistic, if that makes sense,” she said. “In my mind, up until the point I started getting recruited, I never really thought I was going to. It was just fun to think about in my spare time: ‘What if I played?’ But it wasn’t until a coach emailed me that I was like, ‘This could actually happen.’”
Before long, every college volleyball coach in the state (and beyond) knew her name. At Clark, she grew into one of the top players in not only the state, but the country. Her senior year she smacked 607 kills to go with 211 blocks, 116 digs and 47 aces, while earning district MVP, all-state and area Player of the Year honors from the San Antonio Express-News.
She made Volleyball Magazine’s Fab 50 team and was ranked as the No. 6 recruit nationally by PrepVolleyball.com. She had earned her ticket to go wherever she wanted.
But she didn’t want to leave Texas. So she settled on a handful of the state’s Division I programs – Texas (where her parents attended), A&M (where her brother was studying and playing hoops), TCU and Baylor. Admittedly, Baylor was at the bottom of her list when she started the recruiting process.
That all changed once she visited.
“Baylor was just the best,” she said. “It felt like home, it’s a family atmosphere, the spiritual life is so important, and that was important to me. And you could tell, it was so important to the team. It wasn’t just something they talked about, it was something they lived out. That made an impact for sure.”
Even coming to Waco as the highest-ranked recruit Baylor had ever signed, McGhee wasn’t quite sure what to expect this season. In practices, the talent literally flew off the court. To her left, she’d spot Yossiana Pressley, one of the most gravity-defying hitters around. At setter, Hannah Lockin deftly directed the attack and often blocked like a 6-foot-7 giant, despite coming in at 6-1. The mother hen was fifth-year senior Shelly Stafford, an All-American middle blocker who had seen it all during her time at Baylor.
Where, exactly, would this freshman fit in?
“Honestly, I wasn’t so sure,” McGhee said. “I just knew that whatever position or role that God gave me on the team, I was going to be content with it, but not satisfied. That’s where I’m at now. I think my role right now is to block well, but I want to be more of an offensive threat.”
She’s already a wall at the net. She blocks like an internet filter – even the nasty stuff isn’t getting through. McGhee leads the Big 12 in blocks per set (1.28), despite splitting time at middle blocker with Stafford.
This, while learning all the nuances of blocking technique on the fly.
“In high school I just threw my hands up and blocked the ball, and that’s how you do it,” said McGhee, a two-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. “But there’s just so much more technique to it, which I’ve learned coming into college. It’s been fantastic, and it’s helped me so much.”
McGhee thirsts for knowledge, whether it’s the subtleties of shadowing an opposing hitter in leading to a block attempt or the literary works of Max Lucado, her favorite author. She’s also learned how to grow in her faith. She said that comes from being surrounded by a team of players “who are truly passionate about serving Christ.”
McGhee is majoring in communications, with the idea of becoming a church-based therapist. But graduation is still a long way off, and she also contemplates playing professional volleyball overseas or opening up her own Yogurt/Coffee/Used Books store. She still has time to figure all that out.
For now, give her a cup of Greek yogurt, a book, and a seat on the bus to Baylor’s next volleyball match, and she’s happy as a clam.
“She knows her identity,” senior libero Tara Wulf said. “She knows how good she can be, with the same humble spirit she has and constantly wanting to grow and learn and trust. She’s just an amazing human and volleyball player.”
