Several former Baylor and Mary Hardin-Baylor players will get their chance to play in the XFL.
The XFL held its draft on Tuesday and Wednesday, and five ex-Baylor players were selected. The St. Louis BattleHawks picked up offensive lineman Blake Muir, the Seattle Dragons added Cyril Richardson to their offensive line, while the Los Angeles Wildcats nabbed three former Bears — wide receiver KD Cannon, defensive back Ahmad Dixon and defensive end Shawn Oakman.
Los Angeles also selected former Fairfield High School and New Mexico State running back Larry Rose.
UMHB’s Reginald Cole went to the DC Defenders as a defensive back, and the Houston Roughnecks scooped up former Crusader Blake Jackson as a receiver. Jackson played quarterback for the Crusaders, but spent last year on the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad as a receiver.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.