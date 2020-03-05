The Baylor Lady Bears’ senior night couldn’t have worked out much better for the defending national champions.
Texas put up enough of a fight that Baylor needed to keep three of its four seniors — Te’a Cooper, Lauren Cox and Juicy Landrum — on the floor most of the night.
The trio made the most of their time as they led the Lady Bears to a 69-53 victory over the rival Longhorns on Thursday night at the Ferrell Center.
Cooper scored a game-high 20 points, while Cox came through with a vintage performance: 17 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
Landrum had an uncharacteristically cold shooting night, going 0 for 10 from the field, but she knocked down all six of the free throws she took to aid the cause.
The four seniors — Cox, Cooper, Landrum and graduate transfer Erin DeGrate — took center stage at halftime for the senior night as their accolades were read over the loud speaker and they received flowers and framed photos.
Then, when Baylor coach Kim Mulkey sent in the reserves with 1:08 remaining in the fourth quarter, Landrum and Cox exited the floor together for the final time in the regular season.
Of course, there are more home games ahead for the second-ranked Lady Bears (28-1, 17-0 Big 12), who have locked down hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament later this month. On Monday, Baylor was predicted to be the No. 2 overall seed when the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee released its projected top 16 seeds.
Meanwhile, Texas (18-11, 10-7) appears to be headed for the NCAA Tournament as well. As of Thursday, the Longhorns were slotted as a 10 seed in ESPN’s bracketology.
That bodes well for Baylor’s chances in the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament as it quickly jumped ahead of Texas and stiff-armed the Longhorns the rest of the way.
Texas cut Baylor’s lead to nine points in the third quarter when Longhorns post Joyner Holmes made an inside basket on a dish from Sug Sutton. But Baylor came right back with an 11-2 run, including seven straight points from Cox and Cooper.
Cox made a second-chance bucket and Cooper drove for a layup and nailed a 3-pointer. The trey pushed the Lady Bears lead back to 18 points and the Longhorns never got closer than 14.
Baylor got its fast-break game going in the first quarter to extend a double-digit lead.
Cooper ran the floor for layups on back-to-back plays five minutes into the contest. On the first one, Texas guard Lashann Higgs lost the handle on the ball in the paint and it popped right into Cooper’s arms. She, of course, quickly turned it into a transition basket.
On the next trip down the floor, Cooper swiped the ball away from Sutton. Cooper took off on a fast break, made a layup and got fouled by Sutton. Cooper converted the and-one free throw for a 15-4 lead.
The Lady Bears graduate transfer guard kept it going late in the first quarter when she nailed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to extend Baylor’s advantage to 14 points going into the second quarter.
Texas committed seven turnovers in the first quarter as it fell into a hole from which it couldn’t recover.
On the other end of the floor, the Lady Bears scored 14 points in the paint and nine fast-break points in the first 10 minutes.
The Longhorns battled Baylor to a stalemate in the second quarter to keep the Lady Bears from extending their lead.
Even so, Cooper went to the break with 13 points to help Baylor lead 34-20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.