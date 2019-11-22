There aren’t many things Matt Rhule regrets since arriving at Baylor three years ago, but failing to win on Senior Day sticks out.
In his debut season in 2017, the Bears dropped a 23-13 decision to Iowa State on Senior Day. Last year, the Bears were on the wrong end of an ugly 16-9 loss to TCU.
On Saturday, Rhule hopes to send his seniors out the right way with a win over Texas before a packed house at McLane Stadium at 2:30 p.m.
“I hope I can do my part this Saturday to send them off as winners because I haven’t had a Senior Day win yet here and that really bothers me,” Rhule said. “Not many things bother me, but that bothers me. And so I want to see these guys walk off the field winners because they deserve that, they have been winners.”
A win on Senior Day would send the No. 13 Bears (9-1, 6-1) to the Big 12 championship game Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. If Baylor wins and Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1) beats TCU in Norman, the Big 12 championship game matchup will be set with one regular season game remaining.
The Bears don’t want to stretch the drama out to the Nov. 30 game against Kansas in Lawrence. They want to clinch a Big 12 championship berth in their final home game with a win over Texas (6-4, 4-3), which is trying to finish a disappointing season strong after dropping a 23-21 decision to Iowa State last weekend in Ames when Connor Assalley nailed a 36-yard field goal as time expired.
Few observers would have predicted this Baylor senior class would be in position to play for a Big 12 championship after the Bears went 1-11 when they were sophomores in Rhule’s 2017 debut season.
This senior class features 19 players, including numerous starters who have been instrumental in the rise of the program like defensive linemen Bravvion Roy and James Lockhart, linebackers Clay Johnston, Blake Lynch and Jordan Williams, safeties Chris Miller and Henry Black, cornerback Jameson Houston, receivers Chris Platt and Denzel Mims, running back JaMycal Hasty and offensive linemen Sam Tecklenburg and Jake Fruhmorgen.
“They are a special, special group,” Rhule said. “They have come so far. For them to be sitting here at 9-1, I don’t like to reflect too much on ‘here is what we have done,’ but we were once 1-9 not too long ago. I have worked hard, our coaches have worked hard, and they’ve worked hard to make sure we all came together. And I think you can tell based on the results of this season that we have come together.”
Though the Longhorns haven’t stepped up to the next level after beating Georgia in the Sugar Bowl last season, they’re still a dangerous team.
Texas has had Baylor’s number with four straight wins in the series, including a 23-17 nail-biter in Austin last year after quarterback Charlie Brewer threw three straight incompletions at the end after driving the Bears to Texas’ 17-yard line.
Shane Buechele, who is now playing for SMU, led the Longhorns to the win after starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger went down with an injury earlier in the game. Ehlinger has enjoyed an outstanding season for the Longhorns as he’s completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 2,914 yards and 27 touchdowns while rushing for 428 yards and five scores.
“We prepared for him last year and obviously he got hurt early in the game,” Rhule said. “He’s a great player and we have to make sure we account for him both in the run in the passing game at all times.”
Former Baylor commitment Devin Duvernay leads the Big 12 and ranks second in the country with 87 catches for 1,017 yards and seven touchdowns while Collin Johnson has made 35 catches for 497 yards and two scores and Brennan Eagles is a deep threat who has made 25 catches for 472 yards and six touchdowns. Keaontay Ingram leads the Longhorns with 642 yards rushing and six touchdowns.
“They have some really good receivers, big receivers,” said Baylor safety Grayland Arnold. “Duvernay is a fast guy and they are solid pretty much all around.”
Baylor’s defense has been one of the best in the Big 12 all season as it leads the conference in fewest points allowed with 20.5 per game, 33 sacks and 21 forced turnovers.
But in last week’s 34-31 loss to No. 8 Oklahoma, the Bears had difficulty getting off the field as the Sooners amassed 525 yards, 34 first downs, and kept the ball for a remarkable 41 minutes and 11 seconds.
But Baylor’s inability to sustain offensive consistency contributed to the defense looking fatigued at the end. After the Bears opened up a 28-3 lead with 11:02 left in the second quarter, they didn’t score another touchdown and kept the ball for only 16 plays in the second half.
With the Sooners scoring 24 unanswered points in the second half, the Bears failed to pull out a close game for the first time this season. The Bears had won four Big 12 games by six points or less, including overtime wins against Texas Tech and TCU, before the three-point loss to the Sooners.
“There’s not one part of the last game that has shaken any part of our confidence at all,” Rhule said. “Part of that’s learning from it, right? We did something that we hadn’t done before. We started looking at the clock, looking at the scoreboard, and started doing that math. We haven’t really had a lot of big leads like that. I have to do a better job as a head coach. One thing I can say about this group for the three years that I’ve been around them, they’ve always pretty much come back the next week better than they were the week before. And so I think they’re really confident about who they are and their toughness.”
