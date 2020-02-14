As starts go, Baylor would have liked to hit the reset button. Instead, the Bears just had to let it play out.
Nebraska landed an emphatic knockout blow with an 11-run first inning, and the Huskers pulverized the Bears, 19-9, in an over-too-quickly season opener on Friday night at Baylor Ballpark.
Baylor starter Jimmy Winston and the Bears (0-1) just couldn’t stop the bleeding in the top of the first. The first five Husker hitters smoked singles against Winston, and that served only as the opening act. Winston was unable to record an out as Nebraska (1-0) batted around against him, as things spiraled out of control. He unleashed a wild throw to first on a Husker sac bunt attempt that resulted in second baseman Ricky Martinez hitting the deck after a collision with Mojo Hagge.
Things didn’t get much better for Baylor once Jacob Ashkinos emerged from the bullpen to relieve Winston (0-1). Nebraska’s Jaxon Hallmark greeted Ashkinos with a less-than-lovely Hallmark sentiment, slapping a sharp single to right to plate two more runs. Baylor finally recorded its first out of the inning two batters later when Ashkinos struck out Spencer Schwellenbach. By then, though, the damage had been done.
In all, Nebraska accumulated seven hits and 11 runs while capitalizing on three BU errors and a passed ball in a 42-minute half-inning.
Once the dust settled after the carnage of the opening inning, Baylor actually played Nebraska tough, outscoring the Huskers, 9-8, the rest of the way. The Bears delivered some quality at-bats through the middle of their order, totaling 13 hits in all. That included RBI doubles from Mack Mueller and Nick Loftin, as well as a Chase Wehsener no-doubt solo bomb on the first pitch of the sixth.
Baylor’s bullpen produced mixed results. Ashkinos gave the Bears four innings and actually surrendered only one earned run in that stint. But the likes of Anderson Needham, Hambleton Oliver and Blake Helton couldn’t keep the Huskers off the bases. BU’s pitchers yielded 10 walks and 16 hits on the night.
One newcomer, freshman left-hander Jack Hattrup, didn’t even get a chance to make a true debut. During his warm-up tosses, Hattrup grabbed his right arm and called for the trainer. He ended up leaving the game without throwing a pitch.
Baylor did manage to limit Nebraska to just one run from the second through the sixth innings, but the Huskers erupted for a four-run seventh. That outburst was capped off by a hastily-spanked triple down the right-field line by Nebraska’s fleet-footed third baseman Cam Chick.
The sizable and noisy Nebraska contingent in attendance certainly enjoyed themselves. By the end of the game, they rowdily chanted, “Husker Power! Husker Power!” as Nebraska continued to tee off. Six different Huskers recorded multi-hit efforts, with Joe Acker and Luke Roskam leading the way with three hits apiece.
Huskers starter Gareth Stroh picked up the win, going 5.1 innings while surrendering eight hits and five runs. The southpaw struck out four and walked one.
Loftin, the Big 12’s Preseason Player of the Year, chopped three hits with two RBIs to top the Bears at the plate. Martinez, Wehsener and freshman centerfielder Jared McKenzie picked up two hits each.
Baylor will get its chance to wipe the slate clean at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Game 2 starters will be senior left-hander Paul Dickens for the Bears and sophomore right-hander Colby Gomes for Nebraska.
