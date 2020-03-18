Baylor coach Scott Drew was named a finalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award on Wednesday.
Drew is one of four finalists along with San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher, Dayton’s Anthony Grant and Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton. All four of the finalists are first-time nominees for the award, and the winner will be announced on April 3.
Drew led the Bears to a 26-4 overall record, including a school-record 15-3 record in Big 12 play, finishing second behind Kansas.
Their 23-game winning streak set a Big 12 record and they were No. 1 in the Associated Press poll for five straight weeks, the longest stretch since Kentucky in 2015.
Baylor finished a program-best No. 5 in the AP poll and No. 4 in the coaches poll.
HS Football Hall of Fame banquet delayed
The Texas High School Football Hall of Fame has postponed its annual banquet in response to COVID-19 concerns.
The banquet was scheduled to be May 2 at the Ferrell Center, but has been postponed indefinitely.
“Our primary concern is for the health and safety of all involved with the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame,” the Hall of Fame said in a statement. “Our hope is that we will be able to find a time in the near future to honor and celebrate our 2020 inductees.”
The 2020 class includes Sealy’s Eric Dickerson, The Woodlands’ Danny Amendola, Grand Prairie’s Charley Taylor, Garland’s Chuck Dicus, Midland Lee’s Tyrone Thurman, John Tyler’s David Warren, West Orange Stark’s Dan Hooks, Lake Travis’s Chad Morris, and Joe Martin of the Texas High School Coaches Association.
Bears finish fifth in final AP poll
The Baylor men’s basketball team finished a program-best fifth in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll released Wednesday.
The Bears finished behind Kansas, Gonzaga, Dayton and Florida State. No. 1 Kansas received 63 first-place votes while No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 3 Dayton received one first-place vote apiece.
Baylor, which compiled a 26-4 overall record and placed second in the Big 12 with a 15-3 record, finished No. 4 in the Top 25 coaches poll released Tuesday.
Baylor football cancels Pro Day, Green & Gold game
The Baylor football program has canceled both Pro Day on March 25 and the Green and Gold scrimmage on April 18 at McLane Stadium following the coronavirus outbreak.
The Big 12 announced last week that spring football practice would be postponed through at least March 29. Baylor hasn’t yet canceled spring football drills altogether even though the university has gone to online classes for the rest of the spring semester.
Pro Day traditionally gives Baylor’s potential NFL players a chance to show their skills to pro scouts, and has been held at the Allison Indoor Practice Facility and the adjacent practice fields.
The NFL Draft is still scheduled for April 23-25, but public events connected with the draft in Las Vegas have been canceled.
MCC teams pick up weekly honors
The seasons are over for McLennan Community College, but the awards are still coming in.
MCC baseball and softball were both honored by the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference with Player of the Week honors for the last week of action of the season. The NJCAA called off the rest of the year earlier this week due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
MCC baseball’s Brett Squires won the honor after hitting .461 with a double, five home runs, eight runs scored and 10 RBIs for the week of March 8-14. MCC softball’s Sophie Wideman, a sophomore catcher from Midway, won the softball award after raking three homers, seven RBIs and scoring five runs with a .461 batting average in four games between March 8-14.
Lady Bears assistant Rice honored by WBCA
Baylor Lady Bears assistant coach Kaylin Rice has been chosen for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Thirty Under 30 program, which was announced on Wednesday.
Rice, 27, just completed her first season as an assistant coach and has been a member of the Lady Bears program for nine seasons. She was a team manager for four seasons and then a graduate assistant for two seasons before becoming association director of basketball operations from 2017-19.
The WBCA named 30 honorees for the 2019-20 season who are up-and-coming women’s basketball coaches age 30 and under at all levels of the game. Each honoree has exemplified their involvement in community service, mentorship and impact on others, professional manner, and attitude and professional association involvement.
“She is just getting started in the profession, but she can do anything you ask her to do,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “I recognized that at a very young age. Even back when she was in high school, I just saw things in her that told me that she loved the game, and she was going to be a great coach someday.”
Mulkey said Rice has shown a knack for behind-the-scenes work as well as being able to contribute to how the Lady Bears perform on the court.
“She’s not afraid to do all the little things and the dirty work that people don’t see or recognize,” Mulkey said. “But, as a head coach you recognize it, and she doesn’t get enough credit. I think she is young enough to get in on the analytical world, but she’s also knowledgeable enough to see things with her eyes. She’s going to be a rock star in this profession.”
ESPN Central Texas moves to national programming
Local sports talk radio station ESPN 1660 AM will move to national programming “effective immediately,” said program director David Smoak in a tweet on Wednesday.
Smoak said local programming would return but would “be different” as the station undergoes changes.
