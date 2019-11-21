Baylor men’s basketball coach Scott Drew announced the signing of three four-star players in a 2020 class that is ranked No. 8 nationally by 247Sports and No. 10 by ESPN.
Baylor’s fall signing class is comprised of 6-8 forward Dain Dainja from Park Center High School in Brooklyn Park, Minn.; 6-0 point guard LJ Cryer from Katy Morton Ranch; and 6-11 forward Zach Loveday from Gallipolis, Ohio, who is attending Huntington (W. Va.) Prep.
Dainja is ranked No. 52 nationally and Cryer is ranked No. 64 nationally in the ESPN 100. Loveday is ranked No. 51 nationally and No. 12 among centers by Rivals, while 247Sports places him No. 15 among centers.
