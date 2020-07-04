It’s an age-old story, with a twist.
It goes a little something like this: Boy meets ball. Girl meets ball. Boy and Girl excel playing ball. Boy eventually meets Girl. Boy and Girl get married, have Boys and Girls of their own. Now they’re having a ball, juggling all the various balls.
On a simplified level, that describes the love story of Rodney and Stacey Smith, as well as Shawn and Hali Bell. All four were incredible, award-winning multi-sport athletes at Central Texas high schools. In fact, all four won Super Centex Athlete of the Year honors their senior year. They all went on to compete in college. They fell in love, got married. Now these sports-minded couples — Rodney, Stacey and Shawn are coaches, while Hali used to be — stay busy balancing their careers with raising a family.
Life keeps them on the go, but they wouldn’t have it other way.
Meet the Smiths
Travel ball wasn’t in the picture for Rodney Smith and Stacey Bowers when they were growing up.
“I’ll be honest, we couldn’t afford the select teams, if that was even possible or going on back then,” Stacey said. “My Mom said, ‘You’re going to do whatever sport is free.’ So that’s what we did.”
Nevertheless, athletics provided sweet memories and mind-blowing opportunities. As a girl Stacey spent a lot of time with her grandparents in Axtell. The elder members of the family would sit on the porch as dozens of kids poured into the yard.
“My grandfather and some of his friends would wager on which kid would win the race. We were barefooted,” Stacey said. “My grandfather would always pick me to win the race because they had a little curve around their house. I think that’s where I tell everybody I fell in love with the 200. Because they had that curve.”
Stacey’s first organized sport was softball. She played on a team sponsored by Jack and Jill Donuts in Bellmead. If her team won, they celebrated with glazed goodness. “Those were fun times,” she said.
Across town, Rodney Smith had found his own joy on the ball fields. He remembers lively games of “Throw ‘Em Up, Eat ‘Em Up” — essentially, Tackle the Man With the Ball — where 30 or more neighborhood kids would pile onto a patch of grass to play. Like Stacey, his foray into organized sports came on the diamond. He played baseball for South Terrace, the housing complex in which he lived at the time, and later joined the Southern Panthers football team.
“Momma always kicked us out,” Rodney said. “Again, she wasn’t running that air — if we had it — in the daytime. I don’t too much remember us having it, to tell you the truth. But she kicked us out, from probably 9 (a.m.) to 9 at night, you’re going to be out doing something. Not like these youngsters of mine today.”
For a time, Rodney’s best friend was Richard Peoples, who went on to become the starting quarterback at Waco High. Then Rodney moved to South Waco, and the friendship faded with the change in zip codes and rival schools. After all, Rodney also became a standout QB of his own, at University High.
He was entering his sophomore year in high school when he first met a pretty freshman at La Vega named Stacey Bowers.
“One of my friends was dating one of his close friends,” Stacey said. “She called and said, ‘Hey, my boyfriend is coming over and he’s bringing a friend, do you want to meet him?’ I said, ‘OK, sure.’”
In Rodney’s memory, he made quite the impression. “I went over with a muscle shirt, and then there it was,” he said, as both husband and wife erupted in laughter.
“Don’t believe that!” Stacey said.
Rodney and Stacey stayed in touch, mostly on the phone, during high school. He dazzled on the football field and basketball court for the University Trojans, she was a multi-sport standout in volleyball, basketball and track and field for the Lady Pirates of La Vega. Then they both earned scholarships to Baylor, which is where their relationship “got really serious,” as Stacey put it.
Each naturally served as the president of the other’s fan club. Stacey traveled to watch Rodney compete for the Bears in both football and basketball, while Rodney returned the favor in the spring, cheering Stacey on at Baylor track meets.
“I used to wonder how she jumped so high. Triple jump,” Rodney said. “I was like, ‘Gosh darn.’ It just amazed me what she could do with that triple jump.”
He wasn’t the only one left slack-jawed in awe. Stacey won the NCAA title in the triple jump in 1999, becoming the BU women track program’s first, and to this day only, individual national champion.
Smith carved out his own place as a tackle-amassing machine in Baylor’s defensive secondary in football. After BU, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts and attended training camp, but didn’t make the team.
Fortunately, coaching beckoned. Both Stacey and Rodney said that they benefited from strong coaching influences in their lives, all the way up through high school and college, and they had a desire to keep that chain going.
“I tell people all the time, I was so blessed to have the coaches I did through La Vega and at Baylor,” Stacey said. “I don’t know if anybody has ever been that lucky. I know Rodney has, because he talks about the great coaches he had. But we would talk about our coaches and just how influential they were in our lives. That was a big part, I wanted to be a coach like that.”
Rodney agreed, naming the likes of Tarl Lloyd, LeRoy Coleman, Chuck Reedy, Kevin Steele and Harry Miller as instrumental in his development. “I’m thankful for all those coaches I had,” he said.
Rodney and Stacey married in 2003. At that point, both had started their coaching careers — Stacey as an assistant on the Baylor track and field team and Rodney with Waco ISD. Two years later, their daughter Sydney was born, followed by a son, London, in 2007.
Rodney had a successful stint as University’s head basketball coach, amassing a 146-53 overall record, before taking over the Trojans’ football program in 2017.
The kids naturally gravitated to sports, as Rodney and Stacey said they didn’t push athletics on them. Sydney performed in dance for several years before making the move to volleyball and track and field when she entered seventh grade. London is “our ESPN,” Stacey said, as a walking, talking sports encyclopedia along with being a budding athlete as well.
Both kids play on travel teams, and Rodney joked that he ought to buy stock in the hotels of Dallas, Austin and Houston. “If we could get some money back, we’d appreciate it,” he said, laughing.
Stacey said that it takes a master calendar just to keep everyone’s schedules synchronized. But the Smiths make it work, and they’re enjoying the ride.
“We balance it out,” she said. “It helps that Rodney’s (football season) in the fall and I’m in the spring. When I’m traveling he has the kids, he’s taking them to their games. My Mom helps a lot. When he has to be at two places in one weekend, my Mom may take our daughter and Rodney will take our son. But it’s a balancing act.”
Rodney and Stacey have also impressed upon their children the importance of academics, a lesson that Sydney and London have taken to heart. The family also enjoys things like movie nights and water balloon fights.
But even their vacations typically take on a competitive vibe. Last year the Smiths traveled to the Dominican Republic. They relaxed on the beach most of the time, but still found a way to mix in some sand volleyball and a soccer match.
And Rodney and Stacey have discovered that the most effective way to punish their kids is to withhold sports from them.
“I think sports would hurt them more if we took that away,” Stacey said. “They love it and have a heart for it just as much as we do.”
Added Rodney, “We’re going to do our part and make sure we help them fulfill those dreams and those goals.”
Meet the Bells
Hali Bell let loose a juicy little secret. For years, she harbored a secret crush on her future husband.
“Everybody knows Shawn Bell. Everybody had a crush on Shawn Bell,” she said. “It’s kind of neat that I got to live out my fairy tale and be the one who ended up with him.”
To which a blushing Prince Charming replied, “Please don’t write that.”
Sorry, Shawn.
Both Shawn Bell and Hali Henderson Bell have fathers who were coaches. Shawn’s Dad Mark served as China Spring’s head football coach for 21 seasons before shifting into his current role as athletic director only in 2018, Hali’s father Tom coached at Midway, DeSoto and Meridian before moving on to other endeavors shortly before Hali was born.
But it’s safe to say that both Shawn and Hali grew up with an appreciation for the fun and the lessons that sports can offer.
Shawn played a lot of baseball in his earliest years in sports. But when he strapped on a helmet for the first time as a seventh grader, he was hooked.
“Football was kind of fresh to me in seventh grade, and that’s when I really fell in love with it,” he said. “But my Dad, the love he has for all of sports, not just football, probably was the initial draw. But then the competitive nature came out as well.”
When Mark Bell coached in Clifton, Shawn hung around with Hali’s older brother Zac. Even after the Bells left for China Spring, the families remained friends.
Hali said that sports was a “way of living” in the Henderson household. The stump of the family tree is a vaulting pole. Hali’s father, uncle and both of her older brothers, Zac and T.J., all competed in the pole vault. So she naturally fell into that event as well, though she never limited her endeavors to one sport.
“I excelled most of all in pole vault, but I loved volleyball, loved basketball,” she said. “I played softball my freshman year (of high school). I loved doing it all. It was just fun. … It’s something that’ll stick with you forever. You don’t forget those days.”
Shawn echoed that idea, calling his high school sports adventures “an unbelievable time.”
“I’ll never forget taking the field at Disch-Falk my sophomore year, winning a state championship (in baseball), and the roar of the crowd,” he said. “I’ll never forget basketball games with Coach Randy Leasley. Even track meets and obviously football games. Those are some of the best times of my life.”
On the football field, Shawn engineered one of the most prolific offenses in the state, throwing for 8,437 career yards as China Spring’s quarterback. With Mark as his head coach and his younger brother Brian — now China Spring’s head coach — bopping around on the sidelines as a ball boy, Friday nights were truly a family affair.
Meanwhile, down the road in Clifton, Hali was busy carving out her own lasting legacy. She established herself as a Super Centex force on the volleyball and basketball courts. Then when the page flipped to spring, she soared into the clouds, taking the family pole vaulting tradition to new heights, as she won three straight state championships.
“I followed her career,” said Shawn, who graduated three years before Hali. “So many people remember her as a pole vaulter but I remember how tremendous of a volleyball player she really was. I remember going to games when I was older, even out of high school, and knew she was a tremendous athlete. I would hear stories about her getting this award or that award or winning this state championship.”
Shawn signed with Baylor after high school and played 36 games over four years at quarterback for the Bears, throwing for 5,666 career yards and 38 touchdowns. Following her brilliant run at Clifton, Hali signed with Texas A&M, competing in both the pole vault and the javelin for the Aggies.
In the fall of 2008, her senior year, she attended the A&M-Baylor game at Floyd Casey Stadium along with Zac. Shawn had finished up his time at Baylor and was coaching as an assistant at China Spring.
“I was like, ‘Man, it would be really cool to run into Shawn here. I always had such a crush on him,’” Hali recalled. “My brother was with me at the time and he said, ‘You want me to tell him? I’ll call him right now and tell him!’ I said, ‘Please don’t do that.’ Lo and behold, about five minutes later I walk into him and we just start talking.”
They made a date to reunite later that night, and the relationship progressed from there. A little more than a year later, they married.
“Pretty quick,” Hali said, smiling. “We didn’t have to do all the background checks.”
Shawn said that he and Hali share similar interests — hunting, fishing and sports, naturally — as well as an identical competitive streak.
“That’s something that also attracted me to Hali,” he said. “To be a coach’s wife takes a special person. To marry someone that loved sports as much as I do and knew the benefits of sports as much as I did, that was something that also attracted me to her. And she’s been an unbelievable coach’s wife.”
Of course, two competitive people can sometimes get sideways with one another. For Shawn and Hali, their first taste of that came, ironically enough, at a pre-marriage seminar at Highland Baptist Church.
“Phenomenal weekend, but we had this free time,” Shawn said. “For whatever reason we decided to go out with our free time and shoot hoops and play H-O-R-S-E. That was our first fight. Our first fight was at a marriage retreat playing P-I-G. Because I think Hali beat me and I wasn’t very happy about it and probably didn’t respond the right way.”
Shawn’s coaching career stayed on a steady upward trajectory after he and Hali married. He spent a year as Clifton’s head coach, then took a job at Magnolia West, where he spent six seasons and led the Mustangs to a 44-27 record.
Hali also taught and coached at the time, though the most intense battle of her life came when she became pregnant with twin sons in 2013. At 18 weeks, the Bells were told that the boys weren’t going to make it. Hali was relegated to bed rest for more than nine weeks. On Dec. 6, Cannon and Braxton Bell entered the world, three months premature.
“The thing I learned from it was just how tough Hali was,” Shawn said. “For her to do what she did to sacrifice, at 18 weeks pregnant to be told that we were going to lose the twins, and Hali was put on bed rest where she stayed in the house and literally didn’t move. For her to sacrifice and push through and be as tough as she was, it just showed me how tough she really was. I think that comes from a lot of things — faith and family, but I think sports also prepared her for doing whatever it takes to win. She was unbelievable in that time.”
Hali agreed that her time in athletics prepared her well for the mental challenge of dealing with a pregnancy that wasn’t expected to make it. Fortunately, the boys defied the odds. They spent more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit before eventually coming home. They’ll turn 7 later this year.
“I could go on from what we learned out of that,” Hali said. “But I think what helped me cope and get through it was my time in sports. Knowing that you have to be mentally tough and knowing that things don’t always go your way, and you have to find a way to push through it and make the best of the situation. I know that’s happened to me countless times in my athletic career and it just carried over into our personal life. Yeah, it was hard. And what a blessing they are now. Everything happens for a reason. God knew we could handle it, so we did.”
Shawn’s career took him to Cedar Ridge in 2016 before Matt Rhule offered him a job at Baylor soon after he was hired in December of that year. The job fulfilled a dream for Shawn, and life grew even sweeter two months after he accepted the BU position when their daughter Saydi was born.
Shawn said that having a daughter has been a revelation, calling Saydi “a joy to be around” and “the best athlete in the family.” He loves the fact that his kids are experiencing the same kind of upbringing he received as a coach’s kid, hanging out at ball games and locker rooms and interacting with athletes.
Now, that doesn’t mean that Mom or Dad will give any quarter when it comes time to lace ‘em up. Not on your life.
“I remember we were recruiting either this season or last season, and we had a family and they were asking about our kids and they said, ‘Do you go out and play sports with your kids?’” Hali said. “I said, ‘Oh, all the time. We were just playing basketball the other day.’ They said, ‘Do you let them win?’ I said, ‘No.’ They said, ‘Do you let them make the basket?’ I said, ‘No, I block it. Every one of their shots. They need to learn to pump-fake and go around or back up and shoot the 3.”
Hali’s Dikembe Mutombo impersonations aside, it’s a pretty sweet life. Shawn is entering his fourth season as a Baylor assistant, as new BU coach Dave Aranda retained him on staff after Rhule’s departure to the Carolina Panthers. Hali manages the home playbook and cheers on Shawn and the Bears at every game.
“I think that’s the big piece,” Shawn said. “We were laughing about it at the offensive staff meeting yesterday. I live two blocks from my parents, we live 25 minutes from Hali’s parents, and I coach at the university I’ve dreamed at coaching at my entire life. If somebody has it better than me, I don’t know who does.”
