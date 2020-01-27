It’s like a sit-com with a predictable plot.
Every time they take the court, the Baylor Lady Bears seem to see different versions of the same script: opponents let it fly from beyond the arc and hope they make enough 3-pointers to be competitive.
On Saturday, Texas Tech attempted 39 shots from 3-point range. The Lady Raiders made 12, helping them remain competitive until midway through the third quarter and then close the final gap to eight points.
On Tuesday night, Iowa State might try to do it just a little better. After all, the Cyclones are second in the Big 12 in 3-pointers made so far this season as they come to town for a 7:30 p.m. tip at the Ferrell Center.
For sure, the Lady Bears are getting plenty of practice defending the perimeter.
“It helps for sure,” Baylor guard Moon Ursin said. “We’ve guarded the 3-ball. We’ve had to all year. We have giants in the post area, so people are going to shoot the ball on us.”
Although it is a well-tested strategy, it has rarely worked. Stanford drained 13 shots from 3-point range to defeat the Lady Bears back in December of 2018.
But Baylor marched on to a 37-1 record and the national championship last season. The Lady Bears won games along the way in which Connecticut made 11 treys, Kansas and Texas Tech hit 14 and 12 respectively in conference play, and Oregon knocked down 12 in the national semifinals.
“It’s a respect thing, somewhat,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “They’re not going to come in there and let (6-foot-4 forward Lauren Cox) block shots all night. We’re going to have to be able to defend the 3-point line at all positions more so probably than even last year.”
While Texas Tech was heating up from long range early in Saturday’s contest, Mulkey implored her squad to get out and defend them.
One of the keys to guarding shooters is realizing how far the defense has to extend.
“If your feet aren’t on the 3-point line, you’re not close enough,” Mulkey said. “It’s not new that we’ve seen that the last couple of years, but it’s new personnel on the floor (for Baylor).”
The other factor, which Mulkey and the players acknowledged, is that the best a defense can do is lower an opponent’s percentage.
“Like coach said, sometimes they just don’t miss,” Ursin said. “I think a lot of plays, we were actually out there guarding them. … A lot of (Texas Tech’s) 3s came from them being confident in their shot, shooting the ball and seeing it go in. So they continued to shoot.”
With the victory over Texas Tech, Baylor has won 47 consecutive Big 12 games. As that number ascends, the Lady Bears are aiming for their 10th-straight regular season conference title.
And they have a pretty good idea what’s coming. Even Cox had to extend her defense on Saturday as Lady Raider center Brittany Brewer made 3 of 6 shots from 3-point range.
“It was good for me because I hadn’t had to guard anybody like that so far in the Big 12,” Cox said. “It was good especially having Iowa State coming up, having Texas coming up, because their post players are going to stretch the floor a little bit and make us have to come outside.”
BEAR FACTS: Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith missed her second straight game on Saturday with a high ankle sprain on her right side. Mulkey said she doesn’t know if the starting forward will be available for the Iowa State game. Smith is averaging 16.3 points and 8.1 rebounds.
